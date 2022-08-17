KZN flood damage: Some repairs made despite red tape delays
Following the devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal earlier this year, there has been some progress in repairing the infrastructure damage. That's despite some delays in receiving the necessary funds from National Treasury.
Mandy Wiener spoke to Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Patricia de Lille about the repairs that have been made so far.
According to De Lille, there has been some positive progress, especially with regard to repairs at the air force base. But she's warning that the province must be prepared for December rains. De Lille said that workers should do what they can to mitigate any potential flooding risks.
In some rural areas of the province, progress has been slower. But De Lille said that this has at least come with the benefit of creating local jobs.
The progress is slow because of procurement processes, but at least it has created more than 100 jobs for the local community.Patricia de Lille, Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure
There is still a way to go to rebuild the province. But De Lille said she's hoping that funds will be released by September, so they can push to be prepared by December.
Listen to the audio below for more.
Source : @NATIONALTEACHE2/Twitter
