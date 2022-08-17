Only 2 Farlam Commission recommendations in place 10 years after Marikana. Why?





Africa Melane speaks to the senior policing and social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security about this issue.

Policy researcher argues that there is a lack of political will to implement public order policing recommendations.

This failure betrays the public trust, says Eldred de Klerk.

FILE: Police closely monitor tensions in Marikana in the North West Province on 14 August 2012. Picture: Taurai Maduna/Eyewitness News

De Klerk says the solution goes further than just the implementation of a bunch of recommendations.

Even if all of it was implemented, the South African Police Service (SAPS) would not necessarily be any different now, he notes.

The South African Police Service still don't understand their role and this is no excuse. Eldred De Klerk, Senior policing and social conflict specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis

He says that in terms of the Constitution, people have a right to life and a right to be treated with dignity.

We are innocent until proven guilty. Eldred De Klerk, Senior policing and social conflict specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis

It is the police's role to facilitate that right to life. Eldred De Klerk, Senior policing and social conflict specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis

It is both a failure of political and public leadership, says De Klerk.

He notes that a number of recommendations proposed by the panel of experts support those included in the National Development Plan 2030, which has been accepted by Cabinet.

It goes back all the way to the Goldstone Commission for the prevention of public violence dating back to 1991 in the period in the run-up to our first democratic election. Eldred De Klerk, Senior policing and social conflict specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis

The Goldstone Commission concluded that in a public disorder situation, every police officer should be clearly identifiable from a distance as is the case in terms of international convention.

He cites a recent case in South Africa where the court found this identification was not clear.

There seems to be a lack of political will to implement the recommendations. Eldred De Klerk, Senior policing and social conflict specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis

He argues that the failure to implement such recommendations needs to be explained to the public.

Otherwise, you run the risk of betraying the public trust. Eldred De Klerk, Senior policing and social conflict specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Only 2 Farlam Commission recommendations in place 10 years after Marikana. Why?