Only 2 Farlam Commission recommendations in place 10 years after Marikana. Why?

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:09
Standard Bank's headline earnings up by 33% to R15.3 billion for the six months ending in June 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sim Tshabalala - Standard Bank group chief executive
Today at 18:11
The easing of lockdown restrictions sees Spur increasing its group revenue by 32.5% to R2.4bn
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Val Nichas - CEO at Spur Corporation
Today at 18:14
The Money Show Explainer: What is greylisting and why it matters?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stuart Theobald - Financial Analyst and Chairman at Intellidex
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nico Janse van Rensburg - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM: Friday File - Aston Martin DBX707 SUV (Audio Cart: ARY2 - Aston Martin x 007 | Licence To Thrill)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mark Smyth - Freelance automotive journalist at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Devi Sankaree on failure: 'It allows you to find your true potential in life' Speaking on failure, she remembers performing badly in Physical Science during her high school days, and asking her parents to swa... 19 August 2022 4:36 PM
Cosatu unions, Naptosa declare deadlock in public sector wage talks Eyewitness News can reveal that Cosatu public sector unions and Naptosa have declared a deadlock in the public sector wage negotia... 19 August 2022 10:14 AM
Ramaphosa won't testify before PP Mkwebane's impeachment inquiry It has been six weeks into the hearing of evidence in the impeachment inquiry of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. 19 August 2022 8:32 AM
View all Local
For now, South Africans should not be alarmed by monkeypox Health Minister Joe Phaala gave an update on monkeypox and the response of the country on Friday. The National Institute of Com... 19 August 2022 2:32 PM
EFF, ATM accuse Sarb, Sars of using delaying tactics in Phala Phala probe African Transformation Movement (ATM) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are of the view that two key financial institutions... 19 August 2022 12:34 PM
‘Coalition govts capture inherent, deepening tension in SA's municipalities’ Results of the local government elections in 2021 saw a number of opposition parties coming together to rule coalition municipalit... 18 August 2022 6:42 PM
View all Politics
Japan urges young people to drink MORE alcohol Can drinking more boost the economy? The Japanese government seems to think so, and it wants its too-sober youth to help. 19 August 2022 2:06 PM
Debate around nuclear energy heats up in Europe Governments are reconsidering their energy plans, as an energy-starved winter looms. 19 August 2022 1:23 PM
Cosatu unions, Naptosa declare deadlock in public sector wage talks Eyewitness News can reveal that Cosatu public sector unions and Naptosa have declared a deadlock in the public sector wage negotia... 19 August 2022 10:14 AM
View all Business
Cooking for Dreams: Reach for a Dream’s cook-along is back! The foundation will host its second ‘Cooking for dreams’ event on 1 September. 19 August 2022 4:19 PM
Travel feature: Should St Helena island be your next breakaway destination? When the days get cold and the work week feels long you might find yourself wishing you were on an Island far way, an island like... 19 August 2022 3:32 PM
'SA is very rich in stories': Editorial cartoonist shares storytelling process A South African cartoonist who studied fine arts at the Durban University of Technology, would later join The Sowetan to take over... 19 August 2022 2:55 PM
View all Lifestyle
Broadcasting national sports: SABC takes Supersport to Competition Commission The public broadcaster wants to fulfil its mandate to showcase national sports. 18 August 2022 2:24 PM
SABC pays nothing to broadcast English football. Sports economist explains how Lester Kiewit interviewed sports economist Nqobili Ndlovu. 15 August 2022 2:22 PM
Mosimane on the late Thomas Madigage: 'He took me out of Soweto and into PSL' Thabo Mdluli speaks to former Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns coach, Pitso Mosimane, about his journey in football. 12 August 2022 2:22 PM
View all Sport
Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque From Brad Binder setting a new super lap record to Tali's third season, Brent Lindeque brings you all things good news. 19 August 2022 2:35 PM
Opera makes a comeback at Joburg theatre If you're in Gauteng this weekend, you still have a chance to catch Don Giovanni at the Joburg Theatre. 19 August 2022 1:01 PM
Zakes Bantwini hopeful his album wins big after 7 SAMA nominations Major nominations include album of the year, male artist of the year, best collaboration, and best engineered album of the year to... 18 August 2022 6:26 PM
View all Entertainment
Japan urges young people to drink MORE alcohol Can drinking more boost the economy? The Japanese government seems to think so, and it wants its too-sober youth to help. 19 August 2022 2:06 PM
Debate around nuclear energy heats up in Europe Governments are reconsidering their energy plans, as an energy-starved winter looms. 19 August 2022 1:23 PM
‘It’s economic suicide!’ Turkey cuts interest rate despite 80% inflation Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan holds the contrarian view that high interest rates cause inflation rather than serve to slow it. 18 August 2022 10:32 PM
View all World
“Farm to fork” never looked this good Investment experts from Absa share their predicted agricultural investment trends for the rest of 2022. 16 August 2022 10:12 AM
'Africa does not belong to the US, Russia, or China' Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Andre Thomashausen, an international law expert at Unisa. 16 August 2022 6:19 AM
Kenya Elections 2022: Ruto and Odinga are neck-on-neck Refilwe Moloto speaks to Capital FM Nairobi's Online Editor, Jerimiah Wakaya, on the Kenyan elections which took place on Tuesday. 11 August 2022 1:35 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: A Marikana apology from Ramaphosa – why it hasn’t happened Journalist, author, and radio presenter Mandy Wiener analyses possible reasons President Ramaphosa has not aplogised for Marikana. 18 August 2022 6:00 AM
Still 'grand' and 'old', but is Cape Town's Mount Nelson Hotel still a lady?! Bruce Whitfield and Oresti Patricios (CEO, Ornico Group) discuss how 'the Nellie' got an advertising slogan so badly wrong. 16 August 2022 9:47 PM
'The Man Who Broke Capitalism': GE's Welch started trend of huge CEO salaries TomorrowToday's Graeme Codrington reviews 'The Man Who Broke Capitalism', the story of former General Electric CEO Jack Welch. 16 August 2022 7:17 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Only 2 Farlam Commission recommendations in place 10 years after Marikana. Why?

17 August 2022 9:06 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
SAPS
Marikana
Farlam Commission of Inquiry
Marikana massacre

Policy and conflict specialist, Eldred de Klerk, argues that SA police still do not understand their role in facilitating right to life.

Africa Melane speaks to the senior policing and social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security about this issue.

  • Policy researcher argues that there is a lack of political will to implement public order policing recommendations.
  • This failure betrays the public trust, says Eldred de Klerk.
FILE: Police closely monitor tensions in Marikana in the North West Province on 14 August 2012. Picture: Taurai Maduna/Eyewitness News

De Klerk says the solution goes further than just the implementation of a bunch of recommendations.

Even if all of it was implemented, the South African Police Service (SAPS) would not necessarily be any different now, he notes.

The South African Police Service still don't understand their role and this is no excuse.

Eldred De Klerk, Senior policing and social conflict specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis

He says that in terms of the Constitution, people have a right to life and a right to be treated with dignity.

We are innocent until proven guilty.

Eldred De Klerk, Senior policing and social conflict specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis

It is the police's role to facilitate that right to life.

Eldred De Klerk, Senior policing and social conflict specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis

It is both a failure of political and public leadership, says De Klerk.

He notes that a number of recommendations proposed by the panel of experts support those included in the National Development Plan 2030, which has been accepted by Cabinet.

It goes back all the way to the Goldstone Commission for the prevention of public violence dating back to 1991 in the period in the run-up to our first democratic election.

Eldred De Klerk, Senior policing and social conflict specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis

The Goldstone Commission concluded that in a public disorder situation, every police officer should be clearly identifiable from a distance as is the case in terms of international convention.

He cites a recent case in South Africa where the court found this identification was not clear.

There seems to be a lack of political will to implement the recommendations.

Eldred De Klerk, Senior policing and social conflict specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis

He argues that the failure to implement such recommendations needs to be explained to the public.

Otherwise, you run the risk of betraying the public trust.

Eldred De Klerk, Senior policing and social conflict specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Only 2 Farlam Commission recommendations in place 10 years after Marikana. Why?




17 August 2022 9:06 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
SAPS
Marikana
Farlam Commission of Inquiry
Marikana massacre

More from A decade on, after the Marikana Massacre

The president is welcome here, says Marikana community 10 years after massacre

16 August 2022 10:48 AM

Africa Melane speaks to Thabang Maluleka, general secretary at the Marikana Community Unemployment Forum.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[OPINION] Worker insurgency and the future of mining: Lessons from Marikana

12 August 2022 12:52 PM

Social scientist Dr Crispen Chinguno and political economist Khwezi Mabasa weigh in on lessons learned from Marikana.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Shifting of goalposts' causes Marikana settlement delays: DoJ

11 August 2022 8:38 AM

Bongani Bingwa spoke to Fhedzisani Pandelani, the solicitor general of the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

10 years after Marikana tragedy, the situation hasn't improved - researcher

11 August 2022 6:54 AM

Mandy Wiener speaks to various guests about the 10-year anniversary of the Marikana Massacre.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Marikana the Musical to mark 10 years since massacre

5 August 2022 1:28 PM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Aubrey Poo - actor, creative producer, and director about 'Marikana, the Musical'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Phaahla says monkeypox outbreak a cause for concern as SA records 5th case

Local

We want to be a force for good for SA - Bain & Company

Local

EFF, ATM accuse Sarb, Sars of using delaying tactics in Phala Phala probe

Local Politics

Eskom warns it might bring back load shedding during weekend cold front

Local

EWN Highlights

Tshwane Mayor Williams on R26bn tender: City stands to benefit from deal

19 August 2022 5:46 PM

855 women, 243 children, murdered between April & June this year - Cele

19 August 2022 5:09 PM

Village factional dispute allegedly behind murder of EC pupil on school grounds

19 August 2022 4:42 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA