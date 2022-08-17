Rand Water's maintenance op to leave parts of Gauteng without water for 87 hours
JOHANNESBURG - Parts of Gauteng are expected to be without water this weekend as Rand Water says it will be carrying out planned maintenance on one of its pipelines from Friday.
The utility said that residents in the cities of Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, and Tshwane, as well as other direct customers of Rand Water would be affected by the 87-hour water outage.
Rand Water said that the shutdown would allow it to conduct its maintenance work on key pipelines and the schedule would tie in with the new B6 pipeline.
Residents in the affected areas have been urged to use water sparingly during this period.
🚨REVISED MEDIA STATEMENT🚨— Rand Water (@Rand_Water) August 17, 2022
The execution of the #B6Pipeline project will start from 17H00 on Friday the 19th and to be completed on the 23rd of August 2022 at 8h30. The project will be undertaken over 87,5 hours duration. #RandWater #PlannedMaintenance
[NS] pic.twitter.com/4wbs4waDOX
Rand Water shutdown in various parts of Tshwane to be implemented from 19 to 23 August 2022.#RandWater #PlannedMaintenance pic.twitter.com/tDeGfPUfsq— City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) August 16, 2022
Areas affected by the planned water outage:
Tshwane:
- Laudium
- Mabopane
- Soshanguve
- Akasia reservoir
- Lotus Garden
- Bakenkop
- Blair Athol reservoir
- Sunderland Ridge
- Erasmia
- Saulsville resrevoir
- Wonderbloom reservoir
- Louwlardia reservoir
- Kosmodal
- Rooihuiskraal reservoir
- Klapperkop
Ekurhuleni:
- Windsor
- Sunny Ridge
- Fishers Hill
- Primrose Extension
- Glen Marais
- Klopper Park
- Marlands
- Solheim
- Elandsfontein
- Isando
- Industries
- Wadeville
- Elsburg
- Driefontein
- Delville
- Germiston South
Affected areas under Joburg Water:
- President Park
- Halfway House
- Klipfonteinview
- Southills
- Lynn Meyer
- Diepsloot
- Sandton
- Alexandra
- North Western areas
This article first appeared on EWN : Rand Water's maintenance op to leave parts of Gauteng without water for 87 hours
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_3242983_water-drop-falling-from-an-old-tap.html?vti=ncpgysq5h7tkb7hcvo-1-93
