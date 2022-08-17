



JOHANNESBURG - Parts of Gauteng are expected to be without water this weekend as Rand Water says it will be carrying out planned maintenance on one of its pipelines from Friday.

The utility said that residents in the cities of Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, and Tshwane, as well as other direct customers of Rand Water would be affected by the 87-hour water outage.

Rand Water said that the shutdown would allow it to conduct its maintenance work on key pipelines and the schedule would tie in with the new B6 pipeline.

Residents in the affected areas have been urged to use water sparingly during this period.

🚨REVISED MEDIA STATEMENT🚨



The execution of the #B6Pipeline project will start from 17H00 on Friday the 19th and to be completed on the 23rd of August 2022 at 8h30. The project will be undertaken over 87,5 hours duration. #RandWater #PlannedMaintenance

[NS] pic.twitter.com/4wbs4waDOX — Rand Water (@Rand_Water) August 17, 2022

Rand Water shutdown in various parts of Tshwane to be implemented from 19 to 23 August 2022.#RandWater #PlannedMaintenance pic.twitter.com/tDeGfPUfsq — City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) August 16, 2022

Areas affected by the planned water outage:

Tshwane:

Laudium

Mabopane

Soshanguve

Akasia reservoir

Lotus Garden

Bakenkop

Blair Athol reservoir

Sunderland Ridge

Erasmia

Saulsville resrevoir

Wonderbloom reservoir

Louwlardia reservoir

Kosmodal

Rooihuiskraal reservoir

Klapperkop

Ekurhuleni:

Windsor

Sunny Ridge

Fishers Hill

Primrose Extension

Glen Marais

Klopper Park

Marlands

Solheim

Elandsfontein

Isando

Industries

Wadeville

Elsburg

Driefontein

Delville

Germiston South

Affected areas under Joburg Water:

President Park

Halfway House

Klipfonteinview

Southills

Lynn Meyer

Diepsloot

Sandton

Alexandra

North Western areas

This article first appeared on EWN : Rand Water's maintenance op to leave parts of Gauteng without water for 87 hours