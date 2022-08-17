WATCH: TV anchor parents share hilarious newscast on their newborn's struggles
Have you been wondering what's trending lately?
Check out some top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
A video of two parents who are both news anchors has been trending.
The new parents speak into the camera and present a news bulletin of their daily struggles as they care for their newborn.
They hilariously describe the challenges of nappy changes, poop explosions and sleepless nights.
Watch the video here.
When both of your parents are news anchors @Robert7News pic.twitter.com/E1z2J0kyQb— Jeannette Reyes (@Fox5DCJeannette) August 14, 2022
Listen to what else has gone viral below.
