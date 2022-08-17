'Self-driving' BMW veers into oncoming traffic, causing death and a mass pile-up
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.
Police in Germany say a self-driving BMW on a German highway veered into oncoming traffic, killing a woman, and seriously injuring nine other people, including the driver and his infant passenger.
BMW denies police reports that the vehicle was completely self-driving.
“I wonder back when horse-drawn carriages were changing to cars, whether the first car crash got the same negative press,” says Barbara Friedman, discussing this and other trending stories from around the web.
“Do you have an override function if things start to go wrong when it’s on autopilot?
“I don’t think I would be able to hand over controls of the vehicle. I would be too fearful!”
