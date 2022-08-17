'Self-driving' BMW veers into oncoming traffic, causing death and a mass pile-up

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:12
How common is the theft of companies not paying its employees provident fund?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Unathi Kamlana - Commissioner at Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Farmers aggravated with how the Land Bank has been recently collecting its debt
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Theo de Jager - Chair of the Southern African Agri Initiative (Saai)
Sydney Soundy - Executive Manager at the Land Bank
Today at 18:48
How companies such as Yebo Fresh are empowering people in the township
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lerato Ramollo - Commercial Director at Yebo Fresh
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - The best battery so far and one of the oldest
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Consumer ninja - Advisers, please give your customers the very best service
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
IN-STUDIO Shapeshifter - Takealot CEO, Mamongae Mahlare
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mamongae Mahlare - Group CEO at Takealot.Com
Latest Local
To find love at any age? Be open to online dating, book clubs and the likes People often try to find true and ever-lasting love at the age of 35 to 60 years old in a bid to find solace in someone, or someon... 17 August 2022 4:08 PM
Cape Town little boy abducted by unknown men on his way to school The little boy was snatched by six unidentified men on Wednesday morning as he was heading to school. 17 August 2022 3:22 PM
What's the Tea - Supporting a family member's business She added that it became a problem when she bought Kota from another shop and her cousin was angry and felt like she is forcing th... 17 August 2022 2:32 PM
Only 2 Farlam Commission recommendations in place 10 years after Marikana. Why? Policy and conflict specialist, Eldred de Klerk, argues that SA police still do not understand their role in facilitating right to... 17 August 2022 9:06 AM
Will ANC and DA form a 'grand coalition' after the 2024 election? Lester Kiewit interviews political journalist Jan-Jan Joubert. 16 August 2022 11:00 AM
Today's Midday Report Express: Zuma's medical report in the spotlight Delivered to you every afternoon. 15 August 2022 4:28 PM
7 questions to ask before investing your hard-earned money Before investing a cent, ask these seven questions. 17 August 2022 3:43 PM
Small business trying secure work with the state? Arm yourself with information Thabo Mdluli standing in for Clement Manyathela, speaks to manager at Old Mutual, John Manyike, about challenges faced by small b... 17 August 2022 1:21 PM
Your job may not give you a raise in 2022. Work-from-home and vouchers instead? The economy is toast and prices are skyrocketing, but employers are struggling to adjust compensation accordingly. 17 August 2022 11:58 AM
How Telkom fibre can keep you connected, even amidst load shedding If we have learned anything from lockdown, it is the importance of being connected, and Telkom fibre can help keep you online, eve... 17 August 2022 12:58 PM
WATCH: Schoolboy impressively mimics sounds of Gusheshe and Golf 7 car exhausts Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 August 2022 11:12 AM
WATCH: TV anchor parents share hilarious newscast on their newborn's struggles Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 August 2022 10:34 AM
SABC pays nothing to broadcast English football. Sports economist explains how Lester Kiewit interviewed sports economist Nqobili Ndlovu. 15 August 2022 2:22 PM
Mosimane on the late Thomas Madigage: 'He took me out of Soweto and into PSL' Thabo Mdluli speaks to former Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns coach, Pitso Mosimane, about his journey in football. 12 August 2022 2:22 PM
Springboks, All Blacks rivalry, 'the greatest in rugby' Lester Kiewit interviews Liam Napier, a journalist from New Zealand on tour with the All Blacks. 12 August 2022 1:28 PM
WATCH: Vet uses food test to check if shelter dog is adoptable Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn shares What’s Gone Viral 16 August 2022 2:13 PM
Vinyl Record Day: 'Vinyl music still relevant in South Africa' John Perlman speaks to the owner of Mr Vinyl, Bret Dugmore, about the National Vinyl Record Day. 12 August 2022 8:40 PM
Musa on music: 'Seeing my parents in love inspired me to write love songs' Ray White speaks to song writer, singer, and former SA Idols winner, Musa Sukwene, about his album called Back Room. 12 August 2022 4:38 PM
Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan visit: China's not overreacting - conflict criminologist The 12-day air exercise called Falcon Strike 2022, is a joint air force exercise between China and Thailand. It's meant to show bo... 17 August 2022 2:56 PM
Human remains, possibly from many victims, found in suitcases bought at auction Human body parts, possibly from multiple victims, were found in suitcases a New Zealand family bought at an auction in Auckland. 17 August 2022 1:27 PM
'Self-driving' BMW veers into oncoming traffic, causing death and a mass pile-up BMW has denied police reports that the vehicle was completely self-driving. 17 August 2022 10:15 AM
“Farm to fork” never looked this good Investment experts from Absa share their predicted agricultural investment trends for the rest of 2022. 16 August 2022 10:12 AM
'Africa does not belong to the US, Russia, or China' Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Andre Thomashausen, an international law expert at Unisa. 16 August 2022 6:19 AM
Kenya Elections 2022: Ruto and Odinga are neck-on-neck Refilwe Moloto speaks to Capital FM Nairobi's Online Editor, Jerimiah Wakaya, on the Kenyan elections which took place on Tuesday. 11 August 2022 1:35 PM
Still 'grand' and 'old', but is Cape Town's Mount Nelson Hotel still a lady?! Bruce Whitfield and Oresti Patricios (CEO, Ornico Group) discuss how 'the Nellie' got an advertising slogan so badly wrong. 16 August 2022 9:47 PM
'The Man Who Broke Capitalism': GE's Welch started trend of huge CEO salaries TomorrowToday's Graeme Codrington reviews 'The Man Who Broke Capitalism', the story of former General Electric CEO Jack Welch. 16 August 2022 7:17 PM
Springboks, All Blacks rivalry, 'the greatest in rugby' Lester Kiewit interviews Liam Napier, a journalist from New Zealand on tour with the All Blacks. 12 August 2022 1:28 PM
'Self-driving' BMW veers into oncoming traffic, causing death and a mass pile-up

17 August 2022 10:15 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Germany
BMW
Autonomous cars
self-driving
Lester Kiewit
Barbara Friedman
Barb's wire
The Morning Review

BMW has denied police reports that the vehicle was completely self-driving.

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Police in Germany say a self-driving BMW on a German highway veered into oncoming traffic, killing a woman, and seriously injuring nine other people, including the driver and his infant passenger.

BMW denies police reports that the vehicle was completely self-driving.

“I wonder back when horse-drawn carriages were changing to cars, whether the first car crash got the same negative press,” says Barbara Friedman, discussing this and other trending stories from around the web.

“Do you have an override function if things start to go wrong when it’s on autopilot?

“I don’t think I would be able to hand over controls of the vehicle. I would be too fearful!”

Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan visit: China's not overreacting - conflict criminologist

17 August 2022 2:56 PM

The 12-day air exercise called Falcon Strike 2022, is a joint air force exercise between China and Thailand. It's meant to show both nation’s air operations capacities.

Human remains, possibly from many victims, found in suitcases bought at auction

17 August 2022 1:27 PM

Human body parts, possibly from multiple victims, were found in suitcases a New Zealand family bought at an auction in Auckland.

New US Ambassador to SA: US commits to allowing Africans to define their vision

16 August 2022 1:47 PM

United States Ambassador to South Africa Reuben E. Brigety II spoke to Bongani Bingwa about his plans for South Africa during his tenure.

[WATCH] Defiant Chinese shoppers revolt against snap lockdown at Shanghai store

16 August 2022 1:35 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Woman (99) who almost became a nun meets her 100th great grandchild

16 August 2022 1:30 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

'Africa does not belong to the US, Russia, or China'

16 August 2022 6:19 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Andre Thomashausen, an international law expert at Unisa.

Johnson's talcum baby powder to be discontinued, with switch to cornstarch base

13 August 2022 6:21 PM

Johnson & Johnson has faced lawsuits over allegations it is hiding cancer risks tied to its talc-based baby powder.

Satanic Verses author Salman Rushdie on a ventilator after stabbing attack in NY

13 August 2022 9:17 AM

Reports said he was preparing to give a lecture when his attacker rushed to the stage and stabbed Rushdie in the neck and abdomen.

[WATCH] Insanely overcrowded Chinese water park stuns the internet

11 August 2022 3:18 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

The Rhine runs dry amid sweltering heat and extreme drought

11 August 2022 1:34 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Keith Walker.

