WATCH: Schoolboy impressively mimics sounds of Gusheshe and Golf 7 car exhausts
Have you been wondering what's trending lately?
Check out some top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
A Tik Tok video of a schoolboy making car sounds has gathered traction on social media.
His teacher films the boy's impressive talent as he mimics the sound of popular car exhausts, such as a Gusheshe and a Golf 7.
@shadae_perumal20 Benefits of being a teacher is seeing their amazing talents 😍😍😂❤️ "mam videorize me to be famous" 😂😂😂 #fyp #foryoupage #tiktoksouthafrica #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp #teacherlife #greenburyprimary #trending ♬ original sound - Shadae_perumal20❤️
Listen to what else has gone viral below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_113447777_close-up-of-tuning-white-car-exhaust-pipe-.html?vti=lf77h3qs6exs5447jo-1-3
More from Lifestyle
7 questions to ask before investing your hard-earned money
Before investing a cent, ask these seven questions.Read More
How Telkom fibre can keep you connected, even amidst load shedding
If we have learned anything from lockdown, it is the importance of being connected, and Telkom fibre can help keep you online, even during load shedding.Read More
Your job may not give you a raise in 2022. Work-from-home and vouchers instead?
The economy is toast and prices are skyrocketing, but employers are struggling to adjust compensation accordingly.Read More
WATCH: TV anchor parents share hilarious newscast on their newborn's struggles
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Still 'grand' and 'old', but is Cape Town's Mount Nelson Hotel still a lady?!
Bruce Whitfield and Oresti Patricios (CEO, Ornico Group) discuss how 'the Nellie' got an advertising slogan so badly wrong.Read More
'The lyrical God of Kwaito': Music legends pay tribute to TKZee’s 'Magesh'
DJ Oskido and DJ Fresh joined Bongani Bingwa to pay tribute to TKZee’s Tokollo 'Magesh' Tshabalala.Read More
'The Man Who Broke Capitalism': GE's Welch started trend of huge CEO salaries
TomorrowToday's Graeme Codrington reviews 'The Man Who Broke Capitalism', the story of former General Electric CEO Jack Welch.Read More
WATCH: Pastor ascends to heaven in front of congregation
Jonathan ‘Khabazela’ Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral.Read More
Are fat burning supplements the answer to your weight loss goals?
Thabo Mdluli spoke to dietician Matome Diale about whether these supplements help with losing weight.Read More