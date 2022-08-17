Expert explains proposed policy to reclassify higher education institutions
Professor Ahmed Bawa, CEO at Universities South Africa (Usaf) joins Bongani Bingwa for clarity on the proposed policy.
The draft policy says that to be recognised as an university, no less that 85% of the institution's range of qualifications should fall on the higher education qualifications sub-framework (HEQSF).
Currently, to be an university, 95% of formal qualifications must be on the HEQSF.
The policy states that other educational institutes can offer higher education qualifications but will not be designated as universities.
The public has 30 days to comment on the draft policy.
Some in the academic circles are finding this situation unsettling.
Usaf chief executive, Professor Ahmed Bawa, argues that they have made several inputs to the process representing South Africa’s 26 universities.
We have to grow the sector, and we have to grow it organically.Professor Ahmed Bawa, CEO at Universities South Africa
There isn't enough money to double the number of universities in the short-term.Professor Ahmed Bawa, CEO at Universities South Africa
The suggestion is to grow the sector by having colleges that operate outside of the higher education sector and under the tutelage of universities to offer higher education qualifications.
The demand is rapidly overtaking the supply of higher education... we have to grow this sector, but in a way that doesn't cause risk... that's where the challenge is.Professor Ahmed Bawa, CEO at Universities South Africa
Bawa adds that the impetus of this policy is for the creation of new spaces for higher education, it's not about closing down educational institutes.
Scroll up to listen to Bongani Bingwa in talks with Professor Ahmed Bawa.
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/accomplishment-ceremony-education-graduation-267885/
More from Local
To find love at any age? Be open to online dating, book clubs and the likes
People often try to find true and ever-lasting love at the age of 35 to 60 years old in a bid to find solace in someone, or someone to settle with.Read More
Cape Town little boy abducted by unknown men on his way to school
The little boy was snatched by six unidentified men on Wednesday morning as he was heading to school.Read More
What's the Tea - Supporting a family member's business
She added that it became a problem when she bought Kota from another shop and her cousin was angry and felt like she is forcing them to support the business.Read More
Lottery boss resigns with immediate effect after GroundUp investigation
National Lotteries Commission's Thabang Charlotte Mampane resigned from her position just six weeks before the end of her term.Read More
Hillary Gardee murder: Fifth suspect linked to her belongings
"Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said that they may have been communication that was used with the gadgets, but it is not clear as to whom exactly the suspect was communicating with."Read More
Small business trying secure work with the state? Arm yourself with information
Thabo Mdluli standing in for Clement Manyathela, speaks to manager at Old Mutual, John Manyike, about challenges faced by small businesses in getting work with the state.Read More
Eskom confirms stage 2 power cuts for Wednesday and Thursday
Stage two rolling power cuts will be implemented from 4pm to midnight on Wednesday and Thursday, Eskom confirmed.Read More
Rand Water's maintenance op to leave parts of Gauteng without water for 87 hours
Rand Water said that residents in the cities of Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, and Tshwane, as well as other direct customers of Rand Water would be affected by the 87-hour water outage.Read More
KZN flood damage: Some repairs made despite red tape delays
Mandy Wiener spoke to Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Patricia de Lille about the repairs that have been made so far.Read More