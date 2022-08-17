Expert explains proposed policy to reclassify higher education institutions





Professor Ahmed Bawa, CEO at Universities South Africa (Usaf) joins Bongani Bingwa for clarity on the proposed policy.

The draft policy says that to be recognised as an university, no less that 85% of the institution's range of qualifications should fall on the higher education qualifications sub-framework (HEQSF).

Currently, to be an university, 95% of formal qualifications must be on the HEQSF.

The policy states that other educational institutes can offer higher education qualifications but will not be designated as universities.

The public has 30 days to comment on the draft policy.

Some in the academic circles are finding this situation unsettling.

Usaf chief executive, Professor Ahmed Bawa, argues that they have made several inputs to the process representing South Africa’s 26 universities.

We have to grow the sector, and we have to grow it organically. Professor Ahmed Bawa, CEO at Universities South Africa

There isn't enough money to double the number of universities in the short-term. Professor Ahmed Bawa, CEO at Universities South Africa

The suggestion is to grow the sector by having colleges that operate outside of the higher education sector and under the tutelage of universities to offer higher education qualifications.

The demand is rapidly overtaking the supply of higher education... we have to grow this sector, but in a way that doesn't cause risk... that's where the challenge is. Professor Ahmed Bawa, CEO at Universities South Africa

Bawa adds that the impetus of this policy is for the creation of new spaces for higher education, it's not about closing down educational institutes.

