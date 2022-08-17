Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan visit: China's not overreacting - conflict criminologist
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Dr Casper Lӧtter about tensions between China and Taiwan. He's a conflict criminologist affiliated to the North-West University’s School of Philosophy.
• Beijing conducted military drills around Taiwan, following U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit in early August.
• China, which claims sovereignty over the island, considered Pelosi’s visit an outright provocation.
• Taiwan is trying to de-escalate the rising tensions between the US and China.
Beijing reportedly considers US Speaker Nancy Pelosi's recent visit to Taiwan, to be outright provocation. In response to the move, Chinese aircrafts have been buzzing around Taiwan.
The 12-day air exercise called Falcon Strike 2022, is a joint air force exercise between China and Thailand. It's meant to show both nation’s air operation capacities.
US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, says “China has chosen to overreact.’’ But Lӧtter says Blinken speaks from a position of arrogance and ignorance.
The Taiwanese are attempting not to escalate the situation, but US intervention is a lifeline for them, he added.
You must understand for the Chinese, the long history of humiliation is still vivid in their imagination, it’s not just overaction, it’s very much still alive in their imagination.Dr Casper Lӧtter, Conflict criminologist affiliated to the North-West University’s School of Philosophy
The problem is not China as such, the problem is that we are living in an increasingly post-American world.Dr Casper Lӧtter, Conflict criminologist affiliated to the North-West University’s School of Philosophy
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_180924370_grunge-flags-illustration-of-three-countries-with-conflict-and-political-problems-cracked-concrete-b.html?vti=nff4omf4f035ty3ju8-3-159
