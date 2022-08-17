Your job may not give you a raise in 2022. Work-from-home and vouchers instead?
Lester Kiewit interviews Morag Phillips, Executive Director at 21st Century.
It is up to the employer to clearly communicate their decision-making around salary adjustments, says Morag Phillips - Executive Director at 21st Century.
“Communicate how much you can give, and when you can’t, explain why,” she says.
Phillips says fewer organisations are giving 0% increases compared to two years ago, but that the average adjustment is still slightly less than the inflation rate.
Anecdotes abound of creative ways companies are trying to help their workers such as discounts and lift clubs when they cannot afford actual cash bonuses or salary hikes.
“Where organisations can, they’re allowing people to work from home, so employees save on petrol.
“We are seeing companies using their group-buying power where they can, either for vouchers or products they can offer for free or at a discount.”
Companies are investing in wellness initiatives, including financial advice and debt management, says Phillips.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Phillips - scroll up to listen.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Your job may not give you a raise in 2022. Work-from-home and vouchers instead?
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_43282317_peanuts-falling-out-of-an-envelope-marked-salary-isolated-on-a-white-background.html?vti=maceg7wgyviueitske-1-64
More from MyMoney Online
7 questions to ask before investing your hard-earned money
Before investing a cent, ask these seven questions.Read More
How to make money buying and selling property
Africa Melane interviewed MortgageMe director, Andrea Tucker, about what you need to know when attempting to flip a house.Read More
Your medical aid probably does NOT cover everything if you land up in hospital
Gap cover is inexpensive, and it can save you from financial ruin when your medical aid fails you while you're in the hospital.Read More
The best investment tool ever for the individual investor (and it's simple)
Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) shares 'best investment approach ever invented' for the individual investor on The Money Show.Read More
You can now buy petrol on credit with repayments structured to your needs
But what could go wrong? Lester Kiewit had a chat with financial planner Paul Roelofse.Read More
Supersaver Julia cleverly cashed in some investments – her net worth still grew
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the wildly inspirational “Supersaver Julia”, as he does every year in July.Read More
How to keep your pension plans intact
Refilwe Moloto interviews Saleem Sonday, Head of Group Savings at Allan Gray.Read More
Expect an interest rate hike of between 50 to 75 basis points in July - expert
Mandy Wiener spoke to Bianca Botes - director at Citadel Global.Read More
Hypermiling 101 – taking fuel-efficient driving to the utter extreme
Slowing way down is just one way of saving a fortune in fuel.Read More