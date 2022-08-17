Small business trying secure work with the state? Arm yourself with information





Thabo Mdluli speaks to the head of financial education at Old Mutual - John Manyike about challenges faced by small-medium businesses in doing business with the government.

Lack of access to financial loans and investment information are some of the most pressing issues faced by small businesses.

This lack of access extends to businesses who wish to work with the government.

Manyike, who was in conversation with Mdluli during 702's Listeners' Choice feature, said that getting to know the tender information process can aid small businesses in starting work with the state.

Lack of access to information about tenders - where they can navigate the platform, and register their business to get notifications about tender bulletins. John Manyike, Head of financial education - Old Mutual

Investing in risk management can also assist emerging businesses to get assessments from credit providers, advised Manyike.

A lot of businesses are struggling with securing funding, struggling in the keeping of records and if you don’t keep records and you want to apply for funding, it becomes difficult for any credit providers to score you, to look at the viability of funding your business and to determine the level of risk. John Manyike, Head of financial education - Old Mutual

He has advised entrepreneurs to partner with existing companies doing business with the state to gain experience.

You need to be very clear that you have done proper marketing research for your business. When you have a consent order, it makes it easier for credit providers to have the comfort to recommend funding for your business. John Manyike, Head of financial education - Old Mutual

Scroll up to listen to the full interview in the audio clip