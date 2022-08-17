How Telkom fibre can keep you connected, even amidst load shedding





Thabo Mdluli spoke to Makgosi Mabaso - managing executive: Telkom Business and Home about Telkom’s fibre network for small and medium businesses and homes.

Telkom has a fibre network of around 170 000 km according to Mabaso

This covers approximately 900 000 properties with fibre access

Fibre can ensure you’re still connected during loadshedding

In the modern age, it is impossible to run a business or even a home without having some type of internet connection.

Whether it is for working from home, online shopping, or making a payment, connectivity is essential to keep our lives moving smoothly.

One of the benefits of fibre over other connection options is that Telkom offers an interrupted power supply service which keeps you connected even during power outages.

As and when Eskom drops you from a load shedding perspective, what we do is bundle out fibre with that so that from a business perspective you don’t have that type of interruption. Makgosi Mabaso, managing executive: Telkom Business and Home

While there are many options for connectivity, Telkom is encouraging all customers that can have access to fibre to make that switch as it is the most reliable option.

We are really wanting to be quite proactive in ensuring that we migrate our customers across to the latest technologies where we know we would have minimal issues. Makgosi Mabaso, managing executive: Telkom Business and Home

