Hillary Gardee murder: Fifth suspect linked to her belongings
Mandy Wiener speaks to Newzroom Afrika reporter, Zikhona Tshona, about the latest in the Hillary Gardee murder case.
A fifth suspect has been arrested in connection with Hillary Gardee's murder - after he was found to be linked to the deceased's belongings.
The South African Police Service (Saps) confirmed the arrest of the suspect on Tuesday.
This brings to five the number of people handcuffed over the Mpumalanga killing of EFF former secretary-general Godrich Gardee's daughter.
The suspect is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.
What we know from the brief police statement is that he was linked to Hillary Gardee by her phone and laptop.Zikhona Tshona, Reporter - Newzroom Afrika
The link was not detailed by police and spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said that they may have been communication that was used with the gadgets, but it is not clear as to whom exactly the suspect was communicating with.Zikhona Tshona, Reporter - Newzroom Afrika
Source : @HillaryGardee/Twitter
