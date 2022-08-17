Cape Town little boy abducted by unknown men on his way to school





Mandy Wiener chats to EWN reporter - Kevin Brandt - about the abduction of the little boy.

Shanawaaz Asghar. Picture: Kensington Community Policing Forum

Six-year-old Shanawaaz Asghar has been abducted in Kensington, Cape Town.

The little boy was snatched by six unidentified men on Wednesday morning as he was heading to school.

At first we thought the little boy was abducted on his way to school but it's now been confirmed by the community policing forum as well as some of the residents I got to speak to out here in 9th Avenue in Kensington, saying that the boy was actually abducted at gunpoint right in front of his family home. Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN

This incident comes off the back of another abduction from a few weeks ago where a man of Bangladeshi descent was kidnapped and later found in Khayelitsha.

I asked if I could speak to a family representative. They then sent out an uncle of the boy to come and speak to me but you could see that (he was) very upset, very teary-eyed but still very accommodating to the press arriving at the scene. Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN

I just feel devastated because it's happening more and more now. Also, after the adult gent was kidnapped, now it's again the child. It's getting closer to us. It's devastating really. Kensington resident

Residents say the kidnappers had been watching the family for about three days.

No one has yet been arrested in connection with the kidnapping.

