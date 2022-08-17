Cape Town little boy abducted by unknown men on his way to school
Mandy Wiener chats to EWN reporter - Kevin Brandt - about the abduction of the little boy.
Six-year-old Shanawaaz Asghar has been abducted in Kensington, Cape Town.
The little boy was snatched by six unidentified men on Wednesday morning as he was heading to school.
At first we thought the little boy was abducted on his way to school but it's now been confirmed by the community policing forum as well as some of the residents I got to speak to out here in 9th Avenue in Kensington, saying that the boy was actually abducted at gunpoint right in front of his family home.Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
This incident comes off the back of another abduction from a few weeks ago where a man of Bangladeshi descent was kidnapped and later found in Khayelitsha.
I asked if I could speak to a family representative. They then sent out an uncle of the boy to come and speak to me but you could see that (he was) very upset, very teary-eyed but still very accommodating to the press arriving at the scene.Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
I just feel devastated because it's happening more and more now. Also, after the adult gent was kidnapped, now it's again the child. It's getting closer to us. It's devastating really.Kensington resident
Residents say the kidnappers had been watching the family for about three days.
No one has yet been arrested in connection with the kidnapping.
Scroll up and take a listen to the audio clip attached.
More from Local
To find love at any age? Be open to online dating, book clubs and the likes
People often try to find true and ever-lasting love at the age of 35 to 60 years old in a bid to find solace in someone, or someone to settle with.Read More
What's the Tea - Supporting a family member's business
She added that it became a problem when she bought Kota from another shop and her cousin was angry and felt like she is forcing them to support the business.Read More
Lottery boss resigns with immediate effect after GroundUp investigation
National Lotteries Commission's Thabang Charlotte Mampane resigned from her position just six weeks before the end of her term.Read More
Hillary Gardee murder: Fifth suspect linked to her belongings
"Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said that they may have been communication that was used with the gadgets, but it is not clear as to whom exactly the suspect was communicating with."Read More
Small business trying secure work with the state? Arm yourself with information
Thabo Mdluli standing in for Clement Manyathela, speaks to manager at Old Mutual, John Manyike, about challenges faced by small businesses in getting work with the state.Read More
Expert explains proposed policy to reclassify higher education institutions
Last week, Minister Blade Nzimande published a proposed policy that could see some universities downgraded either to a public college or a higher education college.Read More
Eskom confirms stage 2 power cuts for Wednesday and Thursday
Stage two rolling power cuts will be implemented from 4pm to midnight on Wednesday and Thursday, Eskom confirmed.Read More
Rand Water's maintenance op to leave parts of Gauteng without water for 87 hours
Rand Water said that residents in the cities of Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, and Tshwane, as well as other direct customers of Rand Water would be affected by the 87-hour water outage.Read More
KZN flood damage: Some repairs made despite red tape delays
Mandy Wiener spoke to Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Patricia de Lille about the repairs that have been made so far.Read More