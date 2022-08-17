What's the Tea - Supporting a family member's business
Thabo Mdluli standing in for Clement Manyathela, spoke to 702 listeners about being forced to support family members who have businesses.
A 702 listener e-mailed that her cousin started a kota selling business in the neighbourhood, and had expectations that the family will and should support her efforts.
The caller said it became a problem when she bought a kota from another shop as her cousin was angry and she (the caller) felt like her cousin is forcing them to support the business.
Mdluli discussed the topic on 702's What's the Tea feature, and this is what some listeners had to say.
You know there was a family member selling Herbal Life products. It’s a problem because you always support but you don’t believe in the product.Anonymous caller
My brother’s wife recently started a cleaning business where she is making dishwashing soaps. She left us with a sample to use and made us buy from her, but the quality...was low and it ended up costing us more than buying normal dishwashing products.Anonymous caller
Despite not using their family members' products, some listeners advised that helping market the business might help generate customers that may be interested in the products.
I think the best way to do it if you don’t like the product is to advertise to those who like it, promote their businesses and you can help with orders.Anonymous caller
I think we should support even if we don’t believe in the product or even if the product is not nice because if you ask for money, they will give you nothing in return. It is better if they are doing something instead of giving them handouts.Anonymous caller
