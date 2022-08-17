Lottery boss resigns with immediate effect after GroundUp investigation
Mandy Wiener spoke to GroundUp Investigative reporter, Raymond Joseph about an investigation into the commissioner - using money meant for a school for her new home.
- Mampane resigned with immediate effect shortly after this investigation came to light
- The money was supposed to go towards a school in Limpopo damaged by protests
According to Joseph, Mampane had been called in by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) about two weeks ago and was questioned about her house, which is something he had just released a story about.
Right after the story was released, the former commissioner took leave and then sent a letter announcing her resignation with immediate effect.
She said she was going on leave, suggested there was an illness in the family, but she never went back to work again.Raymond Joseph, GroundUp Investigative reporter
The money used for her house was linked to R28 million that the lottery had given to a school in Limpopo that was destroyed following protests.
The money went through a dormant and noncompliant NPO and shortly after the money was paid out, it was channelled to several sources unrelated to the school and this money was linked to the building of her home.
Listen to the audio above for more, the story starts at 2:20.
