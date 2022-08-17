To find love at any age? Be open to online dating, book clubs and the likes
Uveka Rangappa standing in for Relebogile Mabotja, speaks to relationship coach - Jenny Schmal about finding love at any age.
You may have heard young people say 'mjolo (dating) is an extreme sport', but is it possible that it's easier to find love the older you are, or is it really an 'extreme sport' regardless of age?
In conversation with Rangappa on 702's Masterclass feature, Schmal said finding love can be tricky, regardless of how old you are.
She suggested online dating and social groups like hiking or book clubs as possible avenues for those looking for love.
A lot of people in their later years especially after the death of a loved one should consider online dating, joining a book and hiking club...Jenny Schmal, Relationship coach and author
However, she has cautioned any person looking for love to be mindful of compatibility.
I think on the list should be - is the person emotionally available, are they married, what is their emotional baggage, are they healthy, able to communicate and are we compatible?Jenny Schmal, Relationship coach and author
We cannot change anybody and the only one who can change their behaviour or attitude is the person in question.Jenny Schmal, Relationship coach and author
