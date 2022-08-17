7 questions to ask before investing your hard-earned money

Today at 17:20 How South Africa may become a grower and exporter of kiwi fruit Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Peter Turner - Director for South Africa Kiwi Pollen

Today at 17:40 - Claims of sexual harassment against Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana are likely to be a talking point when the African National Congress (ANC)'s integrity commission meet Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Nokukhanya Mntambo - EWN Reporter

Today at 18:12 How common is the theft of companies not paying its employees provident fund? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Unathi Kamlana - Commissioner at Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)

Today at 18:20 ZOOM: Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

Today at 18:39 Farmers aggravated with how the Land Bank has been recently collecting its debt The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dr Theo de Jager - Chair of the Southern African Agri Initiative (Saai)

Today at 18:48 How companies such as Yebo Fresh are empowering people in the township The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Lerato Ramollo - Commercial Director at Yebo Fresh

Today at 19:08 ZOOM Business Unusual - The best battery so far and one of the oldest The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis

Today at 19:19 ZOOM: Consumer ninja - Advisers, please give your customers the very best service The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wendy Knowler

