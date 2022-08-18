Amazon's planned move into SA a compliment to Takealot and its customers - CEO





Bruce Whitfield has an in-depth conversation with Takealot boss Mamongae Mahlare on The Money Show's ShapeShifter slot.

- Mamongae Mahlare made the leap from the sugar industry to online retail when she took over as Takealot CEO in October last year

- "I love the customer, and I love being able to be part of providing solutions to what South Africa needs or wants" she tells The Money Show

Mamongae Mahlare, CEO of the Takealot Group. Image supplied.

Respected business figure Mamongae Mahlare left the sugar industry take over the reins at Takealot in October last year.

Mamongae joined the country's leading e-commerce retailer from Illovo Sugar South Africa where she was managing director.

She's also held senior positions at other major companies like SABMiller, Unilever, and Coca-Cola.

Bruce Whitfield asks the Takealot boss what drove her leap from sugar, into online retail.

Mamongae describes the attraction of moving from a manufacturing and highly regulated industry to what she says is a more dynamic, leading industry like e-commerce.

...where you still have the opportunity to craft what the future of e-commerce looks like and how South Africa shops, I think that is a far more compelling and dynamic opportunity to be a part of. Mamongae Mahlare, CEO - Takealot Group

Retail, at the end of the day, is about satisfying customers and being able to have a very customer-centric mindset and so with my background in marketing and commercial, that did prepare me for a role such as this... Mamongae Mahlare, CEO - Takealot Group

...and I love the customer, and I love being able to be part of providing solutions to what South Africa needs or wants. Mamongae Mahlare, CEO - Takealot Group

Mahlare says there are still vast opportunities in the e-commerce sector which, despite growth during the COVID pandemic, still only makes up around 4% of retail in South Africa.

"It is up to us as key players to develop and grow the adoption of e-commerce in this country" she believes.

Like all new things, it's important to try it... and when you experience the pure effortlessness and the joy of actually being able to have hours of your life back, you'll understand the value of it. Mamongae Mahlare, CEO - Takealot Group

Mahlare says the example of Amazon looking at coming into the market is a testament to the size of the opportunity that is still available in South Africa.

It clearly indicates that Amazon sees the scale of the opportunity here, she says.

It's a great compliment to Takealot and the people that have built this business to where it is today, and our customers in South Africa that have supported that growth... because it demonstrates that we have built something that has built an investment case good enough for global companies like Amazon to want to come here. Mamongae Mahlare, CEO - Takealot Group

Considering higher growth in other markets, is controlling shareholder Naspers satisfied with sticking by Takealot to fight a digital war against the biggest retail business in the world? Whitfield asks.

Absolutely, says Mahlare, as Naspers has invested in the company for the long term.

"They have a long term view in terms of the investment and the size of the opportunity as well."

"We are delivering quite strong growth, relatively speaking."

