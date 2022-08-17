What it takes to succeed as an e-commerce business in booming township economy
- The township economy is becoming more competitive as big retailers move in for a slice of the pie
- It's no wonder says Yebo Fresh's Lerato Ramollo - the township economy is worth over R260 billion already
The township economy is becoming more competitive as big retailers move in to capture a slice of the market.
Online shopping service Yebo Fresh is active in more than 25 of South Africa's townships.
"We tackle a market that most consider too challenging to operate in" the business proudly proclaims.
RELATED: 2021 SA Township Marketing Report ' One-third of people have a side hustle'
Bruce Whitfield chats to the company's commercial director, Lerato Ramollo.
It's no wonder there's a lot of movement in this retail space considering the township economy is worth over R260 billion as it is, she says.
A recent report by Rogerwilco estimated that about 5.2% of South Africa's GDP is attributed to township retail so, really... no wonder we're seeing a lot of retailers moving into that space.Lerato Ramollo, Commercial Director - Yebo Fresh
We're there as well to ensure that the businesses that hold up this economy flourish and thrive.Lerato Ramollo, Commercial Director - Yebo Fresh
Is there still room for the old-school township vendors? Whitfield asks.
Whether they survive or not depends on how agile and innovative these smaller businesses are, Ramollo says.
We're on a mission to empower these businesses like the spaza shop owners, restaurants... What we've learnt as a business is that we need to learn through our customers.Lerato Ramollo, Commercial Director - Yebo Fresh
The old ways of forcing down an approach, a formal approach, really doesn't work. The way we work on our business model is very much still inspired by the township retailers themselves. If you look at our core reason for existence, it's to circumvent the cumbersome supply chain in this area.Lerato Ramollo, Commercial Director - Yebo Fresh
Scroll up to listen to the interview with Ramollo
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : What it takes to succeed as an e-commerce business in booming township economy
Source : Sethembiso Zulu
More from Business
New undersea internet cable for South Africa
Duncan McLeod, Founder and Editor at Techcentral, chats to John Perlman about the country's new undersea internet cable.Read More
Fiona Ramsay shares her money lessons - from the Girl Guides to Hollywood stars
Acclaimed actor and international voice coach Fiona Ramsay shares her money beliefs on The Money Show.Read More
Land Bank refutes allegations of 'orchestrated attack' on farmers to save itself
Bruce Whitfield gets input from both the Southern African Agri Initiative's Dr Theo de Jager and the Land Bank's Sydney Soundy.Read More
Eskom's best option for a battery may be the oldest
A dihydrogen monoxide battery might be just what we needRead More
ANC ordered to pay back the money - R86m in staff provident fund contributions
Bruce Whitfield talks to Unathi Kamlana, Commissioner of the Financial Sector Conduct Authority, about the ANC arrears.Read More
7 questions to ask before investing your hard-earned money
Before investing a cent, ask these seven questions.Read More
What's the Tea - Supporting a family member's business
She added that it became a problem when she bought Kota from another shop and her cousin was angry and felt like she is forcing them to support the business.Read More
Small business trying secure work with the state? Arm yourself with information
Thabo Mdluli standing in for Clement Manyathela, speaks to manager at Old Mutual, John Manyike, about challenges faced by small businesses in getting work with the state.Read More
Your job may not give you a raise in 2022. Work-from-home and vouchers instead?
The economy is toast and prices are skyrocketing, but employers are struggling to adjust compensation accordingly.Read More
More from Local
Claims of discrimination, selective recruitment of social workers, denied
The Unemployed Social Workers of South Africa has accused Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu of not communicating with their organisation about recruitment and the awarding of bursaries to social worker graduates.Read More
'We could not take a knock like this again'- Toyota SA on recovering from floods
Toyota South Africa is slowly returning to business as usual, after the devastating floods.Read More
GP government investigating hospital contracts after Deokaran murder
The Gauteng government is set to appoint an Independent Forensic Investigator to look into allegations that have emerged after the 2021 assassination of Babita Doekaran.Read More
Land Bank refutes allegations of 'orchestrated attack' on farmers to save itself
Bruce Whitfield gets input from both the Southern African Agri Initiative's Dr Theo de Jager and the Land Bank's Sydney Soundy.Read More
ANC ordered to pay back the money - R86m in staff provident fund contributions
Bruce Whitfield talks to Unathi Kamlana, Commissioner of the Financial Sector Conduct Authority, about the ANC arrears.Read More
To find love at any age? Be open to online dating, book clubs and the likes
People often try to find true and ever-lasting love at the age of 35 to 60 years old in a bid to find solace in someone, or someone to settle with.Read More
Cape Town little boy abducted by unknown men on his way to school
The little boy was snatched by six unidentified men on Wednesday morning as he was heading to school.Read More
What's the Tea - Supporting a family member's business
She added that it became a problem when she bought Kota from another shop and her cousin was angry and felt like she is forcing them to support the business.Read More
Lottery boss resigns with immediate effect after GroundUp investigation
National Lotteries Commission's Thabang Charlotte Mampane resigned from her position just six weeks before the end of her term.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Fiona Ramsay shares her money lessons - from the Girl Guides to Hollywood stars
Acclaimed actor and international voice coach Fiona Ramsay shares her money beliefs on The Money Show.Read More
7 questions to ask before investing your hard-earned money
Before investing a cent, ask these seven questions.Read More
How Telkom fibre can keep you connected, even amidst load shedding
If we have learned anything from lockdown, it is the importance of being connected, and Telkom fibre can help keep you online, even during load shedding.Read More
Your job may not give you a raise in 2022. Work-from-home and vouchers instead?
The economy is toast and prices are skyrocketing, but employers are struggling to adjust compensation accordingly.Read More
WATCH: Schoolboy impressively mimics sounds of Gusheshe and Golf 7 car exhausts
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: TV anchor parents share hilarious newscast on their newborn's struggles
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Still 'grand' and 'old', but is Cape Town's Mount Nelson Hotel still a lady?!
Bruce Whitfield and Oresti Patricios (CEO, Ornico Group) discuss how 'the Nellie' got an advertising slogan so badly wrong.Read More
'The lyrical God of Kwaito': Music legends pay tribute to TKZee’s 'Magesh'
DJ Oskido and DJ Fresh joined Bongani Bingwa to pay tribute to TKZee’s Tokollo 'Magesh' Tshabalala.Read More
'The Man Who Broke Capitalism': GE's Welch started trend of huge CEO salaries
TomorrowToday's Graeme Codrington reviews 'The Man Who Broke Capitalism', the story of former General Electric CEO Jack Welch.Read More