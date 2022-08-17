Claims of discrimination, selective recruitment of social workers, denied





John Perlman speaks to Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu and coordinator of the Unemployed Social Workers of South Africa, Maria Tshetlo, for more.

The Unemployed Social Workers of South Africa is accusing the Social Development department of selective recruitment.

Tshetlo has accused the Minister of Social Department of not communicating with their organisation, about recruitment and the awarding of bursaries, to social worker graduates.

When doing our research, the problem is that the department is not communicating with us, and they are making decisions on their own and they do not go to universities to enquire about the number of social workers to recruit. Maria Tshetlo, Coordinator - Unemployed Social Workers of South Africa

If those bursaries funded is going to be recruited first, the minister must go to other departments to recruit us (social workers) and let them absorb us. Maria Tshetlo, Coordinator - Unemployed Social Workers of South Africa

Zulu joined the conversation and denied the claims, adding that the organisation misunderstood her remarks.

To clarify that issue, we believe there was a misunderstanding because we cannot as a department and government do any form of discrimination against any social worker. Lindiwe Zulu, Social Development Minister

Social workers are the people who are not only trained by government, but there are other social workers, there are others who spent money and they all need to be employed and there is no form of discrimination whatsoever. Lindiwe Zulu, Social Development Minister

