Claims of discrimination, selective recruitment of social workers, denied
John Perlman speaks to Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu and coordinator of the Unemployed Social Workers of South Africa, Maria Tshetlo, for more.
The Unemployed Social Workers of South Africa is accusing the Social Development department of selective recruitment.
Tshetlo has accused the Minister of Social Department of not communicating with their organisation, about recruitment and the awarding of bursaries, to social worker graduates.
When doing our research, the problem is that the department is not communicating with us, and they are making decisions on their own and they do not go to universities to enquire about the number of social workers to recruit.Maria Tshetlo, Coordinator - Unemployed Social Workers of South Africa
If those bursaries funded is going to be recruited first, the minister must go to other departments to recruit us (social workers) and let them absorb us.Maria Tshetlo, Coordinator - Unemployed Social Workers of South Africa
Scroll up to listen to the full interview in the audio clip
Zulu joined the conversation and denied the claims, adding that the organisation misunderstood her remarks.
To clarify that issue, we believe there was a misunderstanding because we cannot as a department and government do any form of discrimination against any social worker.Lindiwe Zulu, Social Development Minister
Social workers are the people who are not only trained by government, but there are other social workers, there are others who spent money and they all need to be employed and there is no form of discrimination whatsoever.Lindiwe Zulu, Social Development Minister
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Local
What it takes to succeed as an e-commerce business in booming township economy
Bruce Whitfield talks to Lerato Ramollo, Commercial Director at online shopping service Yebo Fresh.Read More
'We could not take a knock like this again'- Toyota SA on recovering from floods
Toyota South Africa is slowly returning to business as usual, after the devastating floods.Read More
GP government investigating hospital contracts after Deokaran murder
The Gauteng government is set to appoint an Independent Forensic Investigator to look into allegations that have emerged after the 2021 assassination of Babita Doekaran.Read More
Land Bank refutes allegations of 'orchestrated attack' on farmers to save itself
Bruce Whitfield gets input from both the Southern African Agri Initiative's Dr Theo de Jager and the Land Bank's Sydney Soundy.Read More
ANC ordered to pay back the money - R86m in staff provident fund contributions
Bruce Whitfield talks to Unathi Kamlana, Commissioner of the Financial Sector Conduct Authority, about the ANC arrears.Read More
To find love at any age? Be open to online dating, book clubs and the likes
People often try to find true and ever-lasting love at the age of 35 to 60 years old in a bid to find solace in someone, or someone to settle with.Read More
Cape Town little boy abducted by unknown men on his way to school
The little boy was snatched by six unidentified men on Wednesday morning as he was heading to school.Read More
What's the Tea - Supporting a family member's business
She added that it became a problem when she bought Kota from another shop and her cousin was angry and felt like she is forcing them to support the business.Read More
Lottery boss resigns with immediate effect after GroundUp investigation
National Lotteries Commission's Thabang Charlotte Mampane resigned from her position just six weeks before the end of her term.Read More