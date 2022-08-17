New undersea internet cable for South Africa
- Google's Equiano cable will connect Africa and Europe at a faster rate
- The fiber cables that run underwater are as small as your fist
The Equiano subsea internet cable has made its way to South African shores. The cable, which is one of Google's projects, will be connected from Cape Town all the way to Portugal. It will connect Africa and Europe.
The actual fibers inside are very small and very fragile. They have this thick protection around them to try and protect them from the current at the bottom of the ocean, sharks eating them, and anchors falling on them.Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
According to Google, the Equiano has 20 times more network capacity than the last cable they built.
This cable is going to run along Africa'a west coast. It's going to run from Cape Town up to Portugal, where it will connect onward to European terrestrial private systems, as well as other sub-systems that run across the Atlantic to North America.Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
We've seen dramatic price cuts on international bandwidth over the last ten years. The cost of a circuit on an international cable has dropped in the last 15 years or so, by more than 99%. That downward trend is continuing.Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
