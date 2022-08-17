'We could not take a knock like this again'- Toyota SA on recovering from floods





John Perlman spoke Andrew Kirby - president and chief executive officer at Toyota South Africa - about the brand's recovery from the damage.

The April floods in Durban did significant damage, covering the entire site in mud of depths of around 1,5m

All production lines are operational again but there is still a significant backlog

All the production lines at the site are now operational according to Kirby. Picture: @ToyotaSA

The floods that hit KwaZulu-Natal in April 2022 did a significant amount of damage to the province, with Toyota South Africa being one of the businesses that suffered. The brand's entire 87-hectare site was covered in mud of depths of around 1,5m, and all their facilities needed to be repaired or replaced.

All the production lines at the site are now operational according to Kirby, but it has been an extreme challenge to fix or replace all the equipment and wait for parts they have ordered to arrive.

We’ve been up and running but we’re not running at full capacity, because we need to continuously install new parts as they arrive. Andrew Kirby, President and CEO at Toyota South Africa

Kirby said they are currently running at 75% capacity and should hopefully be at full capacity by the end of September.

The next challenge for Toyota is to ensure that they become climate resilient, in case of future flooding. A comprehensive strategy has been set up to protect the plant.

We could not take a knock like this again and in fact if we don’t do something we would be uninsurable. Andrew Kirby, President and CEO at Toyota South Africa

