Competition Commission probing Sasol over piped gas price hike





John Perlman speaks to the deputy commissioner of the Competition Commission, Hardin Ratshisusu, about the natural pipe gas pricing investigation.

The Competition Commission is investigating chemical giant Sasol's 96% price hike for natural pipe gas.

The commission says the pricing of gas came into effect when investigations were underway.

Ratshisusu told 702's John Perlman that they are hoping to hold the company accountable.

This is the price which the users are complaining that it is excessive, so the commission will have to investigate and establish if there is any contravention of the Competition Act, and make appropriate recommendations and plead for remedies. Hardin Ratshisusu, Deputy commissioner - Competition Commission

One of the remedies could well be a call for a reduction of prices, and it could also be penalties against Sasol in this case. Hardin Ratshisusu, Deputy commissioner - Competition Commission

