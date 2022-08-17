GP government investigating hospital contracts after Deokaran murder
John Perlman spoke to director of strategy and media liaison at the Gauteng Office of the Premier - Mohlalefi Lebotha about this investigation.
- Deokaran was assassinated in August 2021 while she was investigating corruption linked to dodgy payments from Tembisa hospital to various contractors.
- The Gauteng government has launched a wide-reaching investigation into hospitals in the province.
The office of the premier is finalising appointing an independent forensic investigator that will be looking into contracts from several hospitals in Gauteng including Tembisa hospital.
Lebotha said that they will be regularly communicating updates on this investigation with the public as soon as the investigator is appointed.
One of the things that Lebotha said has been exposed by this assassination is the risk to whistleblowers and in this case, they are working on building confidence so the public can step forward if they witness wrongdoing.
The tragic death of Ms Deokaran also exposed an issue of the safety of whistleblowers so we are pushing on this case to ensure that we build confidence amongst employees, even members of the public so that they can know if they witness any wrongdoing and they come forward, action will definitely be taken.Mohlalefi Lebotha, director of Strategy and Media Liaison at the Gauteng Office of the Premier
Lebotha said he can assure the public that this will be investigated thoroughly and there will be a conclusion to the investigation.
Listen to the audio above for more.
