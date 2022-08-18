Streaming issues? Report here
MANDY WIENER: A Marikana apology from Ramaphosa – why it hasn’t happened

18 August 2022 6:00 AM
by Mandy Wiener
Tags:
Marikana
President Cyril Ramaphosa

Journalist, author, and radio presenter Mandy Wiener analyses possible reasons President Ramaphosa has not aplogised for Marikana.

OPINION

Any good crisis communications expert will tell you that if you are the chief executive of a major corporation, the most important principles are to speak quickly, be honest, be accountable, end the harm, show leadership and be empathetic.

Cyril Ramaphosa was not the chief executive of South Africa when the Marikana tragedy occurred in 2012. But he is the President now.

His role in the shooting was as a non-executive director of Lonmin, the company that owned the Marikana mine at the time, which has subsequently been bought by Sibanye Stillwater.

This week, as the country’s media descended on the platinum belt for the annual commemoration of the August event, much has been written and said about the notion of an apology from President Ramaphosa.

Numerous Marikana widows were quoted, appealing to President Ramaphosa and his government to be remorseful and apologise for what happened to their husbands during the  massacre ten years ago.

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu)  said Marikana will remain a no-go zone for President Cyril Ramaphosa until he apologises to the families who lost loved ones during the massacre.

An attorney for those miners who were wounded and arrested during that episode said outside court this week that they were hoping their civil suit for almost R1bn in compensation ends with an apology from Ramaphosa. According to Business Day, they are seeking an unconditional apology from Ramaphosa and an undertaking that he will participate in a reconciliatory process with them. 

In reality, what we saw in Marikana this week is an area that remains a no-go zone, not only for the President but for all ANC representatives, and that the shooting continues to be heavily politicised. The idea of Ramaphosa carrying the sole responsibility for apologising is a politically convenient narrative for those seeking to discredit him.

It is true that Marikana remains a distinct blight on Ramaphosa’s legacy. It will always be a stain on his career. But more so now that he is President. Had he not become the number one civil servant in the country, it is likely his role would not continue to dominate the discourse around this issue in the way that it does. Instead blame would be primarily aimed at those still in office like Minister Nathi Mthethwa who was police minister at the time. Or the ANC. Or government in general.

As policing expert David Bruce has set out here, the police leadership must also be held accountable. They knew bloodshed was likely, and yet South Africa’s police commanders launched their operation against striking miners anyway. It is always important to point out the context and climate in which the August 16 shooting occurred and to remember that ten other people died too, including police officers and security guards.

What then should Ramaphosa apologise for?

Central to this would be his responsibility in sending a series of emails to Lonmin board members and government officials the day before the shooting which was detailed at the Farlam Commission of Inquiry.

“They are plainly dastardly criminals and must be characterised as such,” Ramaphosa said in one email describing the actions of miners. In another, he called for “concomitant action to address this situation”. Crucially, he also worked against negotiations between unions and Lonmin management and pushed for more pointed action from the police. These emails have over the past decade been interpreted in different ways – some would argue the political pressure he exerted led to the bloodshed. Others would say he didn’t give a direct order for the officers to open fire.

The Farlam Commission found that Ramaphosa was not the cause of the massacre. The report found: “There is no basis for the commission to find even on a prima facie basis that Mr Ramaphosa is guilty of the crimes he is alleged to have committed.”

Ramaphosa, like any good CEO, could have come out at the 10th-anniversary commemoration and apologised to the people of Marikana. But that may well have been a hollow apology. In order for it to be authentic and to be welcomed and accepted, Ramaphosa would have to be remorseful and genuinely accept responsibility for his role.

Up until now, it has been clear that he doesn’t believe he has anything to apologise for.

In April 2018, at the funeral of Winnie Madikizela Mandela, Ramaphosa made a commitment that he would honour a promise he made to her, that he would go and visit the widows of those killed in the shooting. He said she had told him on her 80th birthday that she would take him and EFF leader Julius Malema to go and visit Marikana.

"We could not go because you were not well. You are gone now. I am left to go alone. But I will be guided by your spirit," Ramaphosa said. "And I know that Julius Malema will go with me so that we can go and heal the wounds of the Marikana widows."

The tenth anniversary would have been a perfect opportunity for Ramaphosa to pay such a visit, but he would have known that any such visit would have to include a genuine and authentic apology which he may not have been prepared to make.

In 2017, Ramaphosa went halfway to saying sorry. He apologised for the manner in which the Marikana massacre unfolded, saying he was sorry for the type of language he used at the time in e-mails sent to government officials.

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane told the crowd in Marikana this week that Ramaphosa would forever be known as Mr Concomitant, a reference to the words in his emails sent the day before the tragedy.

What is evident this week is that Ramaphosa has missed an opportunity to visit the widows and to authentically apologise. But government’s inability to truly show any kind of remorse is more clearly displayed in its abject failure to change the conditions and circumstances of those who live in the shadow of this tragedy. They continue to live in poverty, forgotten, except for one week in August every year.

Ramaphosa may not want to apologise for legal reasons. He may worry that an acknowledgment of guilt will make him culpable and open him to litigation.

He may not want to apologise for political reasons. It is after all an ANC election year and his critics would seize on the opportunity to discredit him although this issue clearly does not count against him within his party.

Or he may not feel that he is indeed responsible at all. That perhaps is the most realistic reason he has not said sorry.

Mandy Wiener is a journalist, author, and presenter of The Midday Report on 702 and CapeTalk.


This article first appeared on EWN : MANDY WIENER: A Marikana apology from Ramaphosa – why it hasn’t happened




