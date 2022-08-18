SA at risk of being grey-listed by FATF. Here's why it's bad for the economy
Africa Melane spoke to Professor Jannie Rossouw of the School of Economic and Business Sciences at Wits University.
South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago recently delivered the central bank's annual report to Parliament’s Standing Committee on Finance, with a primary note warning that South Africa’s anti-money laundering laws are not in keeping with international standards.
The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), an intergovernmental organisation founded as an initiative of the G7 nations to combat money laundering, has given South Africa until October to remedy its legislation identified in how the country combats money laundering and the financing of terrorism.
A failure to solve this issue, Kganyago said, could lead to a grey listing, which would be another blow to the nation's economy.
When a country is put on the grey list, it means that the FATF has identified strategic deficiencies in a county's systems to counter financial crimes and then increases their monitoring of that country. When that happens, foreign investors become wary of doing business in those countries.
So what is why is South Africa at risk of being grey-listed?
In our case, we have very good regulations. But the problem is the application of those regulations. So the necessary regulations have not been applied in all instances. South Africa must therefore make sure that we do apply the regulations diligently in all instances.Prof Jannie Rossouw of the School of Economic and Business Sciences, WITS
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SA at risk of being grey-listed by FATF. Here's why it's bad for the economy
