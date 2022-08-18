[WATCH] Man uses tracking app to reunite with lost AirPods after 5 months





Have you been wondering what's trending lately? Check out some top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

A 31-year-old man accidently left his beloved Apple Airpods behind after he got off a layover flight in Doha.

The flight staff refused to let him back on the plane to retrieve them. And to his dismay, they were not handed to the 'lost and found' counter at the airport.

Later, he had the idea to use the Find My app to track the whereabouts of his earphones.

He was pleasantly surprised when he was able to watch them travel from Qatar to Katmandu, a small village in the Himalayan mountains, Thailand and then back to Qatar — all in a period of five months.

He couldn't stand watching them any longer and decided to go and retrieve them in person.

Watch his fascinating journey below.

Listen to What's Gone Viral with Khabazela below.