Bain's 'sorry ad' does little to fix the harm in SA - Helen Suzman Foundation





Bongani Bingwa speaks to Helen Suzman Foundation's executive director, Nicole Fritz on her opinion of the company's open letter.

• On 15 August 2022 Bain & Company South Africa’s managing partner Stephen York, placed a full-page advert in Business Day, to dispel things South Africans have read and heard about Bain.

• The open letter states what it calls ‘serious mistakes leading up to and including’ their engagement with the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

Bain & Company. Picture: monticello/123rf.com

The consultancy firm claims that it made mistakes and its involvement at SARS was not premeditated, something Fritz says is simply untrue.

Findings of the Commission of Inquiry into Tax Administration and governance by SARS, “The Nugent commission’’ shows premeditated strategy within the Bain South Africa office, she adds.

Those are the words of the Nugent commission, one of the judicial commissions of enquiry. Not only are they being untruthful at their efforts to make disclosure but even worse they are being untruthful as to the extent of their wrongdoing. Nicole Fritz, Executive Director - Helen Suzman Foundation

It’s belied the scheming they undertook to avoid an open and competitive process in order to win these highly lucrative contracts at SARS and it is belied by the strategy documents that they prepared for Tom Moyane long before either Bain or Moyane stepped into SARS. Nicole Fritz, Executive Director - Helen Suzman Foundation

Fritz says there was enormous wrongdoing to South African citizens and highly skilled professionals whose livelihoods were damaged as a result.

The company’s hope for redemption is transparency over of all of its internal investigations and extensive financial compensation to the skilled professionals that were targeted during its ruin of SARS, according to Fritz.

