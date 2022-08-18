R624? SRD grant means test needs to be higher, says local think tank

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:40
Talker-
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:50
Fixing South Africa's Broken waste Management systems
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Anton Hanekom - Executive Director at Plastics Sa
Today at 17:10
ActionSA raises concerns over the coalition government in the city of Tshwane
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Michael Beaumont, National chairperson of Action SA
Today at 17:20
Tshwane Mayor responds to Action SA's concerns regarding the Coalition government in Tshwane
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Randall Williams, Tshwane Executive Mayor
Today at 18:09
State subsidy helps Curro’s profit grow by almost a third
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andries Greyling - CEO at Curro Holdings
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
Exxaro benefits from record-high international coal prices and records revenue of R22.3 billion up by 48%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Riaan Koppeschaar - Finance Director at Exxaro
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus: How does your business survive the current inflationary crunch?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
S’onqoba Vuba - Co-Founder & Managing Director at Perpetu8
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - Should we be aiming to die with zero?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cosatu calls on workers to stay away and join nationwide protest The union said that it was fed up with the exorbitant cost of living including the rise in food, and fuel prices and Eskom's conti... 18 August 2022 3:45 PM
Action SA heads to Public Protector over Tshwane mayor and R26bn tender bid Williams is alleged to be embroiled in procurement irregularities related to the refurbishing of two power stations in the city. 18 August 2022 2:22 PM
'As a female DJ, building a brand on your music is more important than on looks' Navigating into the space of music, Mtsweni said that building a brand should be normalised to remain relevant in the industry. 18 August 2022 12:56 PM
View all Local
Midday Report Express: ANC Elective Conference in the spotlight Delivered to you every afternoon. 18 August 2022 3:41 PM
‘Holding a president to account’: Opposition parties want Ramaphosa out The announcement comes two months after the African Transformation Movement (ATM) tabled a section 89 ruling to impeach the presid... 18 August 2022 2:09 PM
Parliament should be the business of the people': Siviwe Gwarube Siviwe Gwarube has officially been appointed as the new chief whip of the Democratic Alliance (DA). 18 August 2022 1:40 PM
View all Politics
Broadcasting national sports: SABC takes Supersport to Competition Commission The public broadcaster wants to fulfil its mandate to showcase national sports. 18 August 2022 2:24 PM
SA at risk of being grey-listed by FATF. Here's why it's bad for the economy Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago has issued a warning that the country is at risk of being grey-listed. 18 August 2022 10:23 AM
Competition Commission probing Sasol over piped gas price hike The commission said that the investigation stems from complaints that were lodged in February and April this year. That's after Sa... 18 August 2022 7:15 AM
View all Business
Pageants - we love to hate them, but new Miss SA says it’s not all about looks She is beautiful, smart and articulate with stunning legs that just keep on going, but says pageantry is not just about what you l... 18 August 2022 3:30 PM
'It's not just about awareness, it's celebrating the survivor's journey' 'One Step At A Time' aims to educate people about breast cancer and raise awareness of the condition. 18 August 2022 11:19 AM
[WATCH] Man uses tracking app to reunite with lost AirPods after 5 months Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 August 2022 9:52 AM
View all Lifestyle
Broadcasting national sports: SABC takes Supersport to Competition Commission The public broadcaster wants to fulfil its mandate to showcase national sports. 18 August 2022 2:24 PM
SABC pays nothing to broadcast English football. Sports economist explains how Lester Kiewit interviewed sports economist Nqobili Ndlovu. 15 August 2022 2:22 PM
Mosimane on the late Thomas Madigage: 'He took me out of Soweto and into PSL' Thabo Mdluli speaks to former Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns coach, Pitso Mosimane, about his journey in football. 12 August 2022 2:22 PM
View all Sport
'As a female DJ, building a brand on your music is more important than on looks' Navigating into the space of music, Mtsweni said that building a brand should be normalised to remain relevant in the industry. 18 August 2022 12:56 PM
Fiona Ramsay shares her money lessons - from the Girl Guides to Hollywood stars Acclaimed actor and international voice coach Fiona Ramsay shares her money beliefs on The Money Show. 17 August 2022 9:18 PM
WATCH: Vet uses food test to check if shelter dog is adoptable Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn shares What’s Gone Viral 16 August 2022 2:13 PM
View all Entertainment
Russia threatens to bomb London with cruise missiles Ukraine is using British weaponry to successfully destroy bridges that the Russian army is using. 18 August 2022 12:06 PM
Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan visit: China's not overreacting - conflict criminologist The 12-day air exercise called Falcon Strike 2022, is a joint air force exercise between China and Thailand. It's meant to show bo... 17 August 2022 2:56 PM
Human remains, possibly from many victims, found in suitcases bought at auction Human body parts, possibly from multiple victims, were found in suitcases a New Zealand family bought at an auction in Auckland. 17 August 2022 1:27 PM
View all World
“Farm to fork” never looked this good Investment experts from Absa share their predicted agricultural investment trends for the rest of 2022. 16 August 2022 10:12 AM
'Africa does not belong to the US, Russia, or China' Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Andre Thomashausen, an international law expert at Unisa. 16 August 2022 6:19 AM
Kenya Elections 2022: Ruto and Odinga are neck-on-neck Refilwe Moloto speaks to Capital FM Nairobi's Online Editor, Jerimiah Wakaya, on the Kenyan elections which took place on Tuesday. 11 August 2022 1:35 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: A Marikana apology from Ramaphosa – why it hasn’t happened Journalist, author, and radio presenter Mandy Wiener analyses possible reasons President Ramaphosa has not aplogised for Marikana. 18 August 2022 6:00 AM
Still 'grand' and 'old', but is Cape Town's Mount Nelson Hotel still a lady?! Bruce Whitfield and Oresti Patricios (CEO, Ornico Group) discuss how 'the Nellie' got an advertising slogan so badly wrong. 16 August 2022 9:47 PM
'The Man Who Broke Capitalism': GE's Welch started trend of huge CEO salaries TomorrowToday's Graeme Codrington reviews 'The Man Who Broke Capitalism', the story of former General Electric CEO Jack Welch. 16 August 2022 7:17 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

R624? SRD grant means test needs to be higher, says local think tank

18 August 2022 10:44 AM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu
SRD grant
COVID-19 SRD Grant

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu on Tuesday gazetted new regulations to increase the income threshold of the SRD grant.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Institute for Economic Justice's research associate, Carilee Osborne, about Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu's gazetting of regulations to increase the social relief of distress (SRD) grant.

- The means test threshold for the SRD grant was increased from R350 to R624.

- The value of the grant itself will remain R350 until March next year.

FILE: Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu. Picture: @The_DSD/Twitter

On Tuesday, Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu gazetted the new regulation which would increase the income threshold of the special COVID-19 social relief of distress (SRD) grant to R624.

It was just one of three amendments to the grant application process proposed by the department,

Carilee Osborne, research associate at the Institute for Economic Justice, explains the three proposed changes:

They remove the obligation for applicants to reapply every three months, but they retain a monthly verification check done by Sassa to check that applicants qualify.

Carilee Osborne, Research associate - Institute for Economic Justice

There will also be a change to bank verification as part of the means test process, removing the clause that places the banks' verification process as the main criteria for determining eligibility.

In the past, the bank verification essentially treats any money that comes into an applicant's bank account as personal income.

Carilee Osborne, Research associate - Institute for Economic Justice

The most influential change, says Osbourne, is the raising of the means test threshold.

It's now been raised to the food poverty line of R624.

Carilee Osborne, Research associate - Institute for Economic Justice

While Osbourne says the increase of the means test threshold is a step in the right direction, it still needs to be a lot higher.

If the government's own measures of poverty are that the upper-bound poverty line is R1,335, we believe that anyone below that level should be qualifying for the grant.

Carilee Osborne, Research associate - Institute for Economic Justice

But while it may be a step in the right direction, and means that more people are eligible for the grant, some of the existing problems with the administration of the grant remain, says Osbourne.

There's problems with bank verification, there are problems with the application process... there are questions of the budget being given for this.

Carilee Osborne, Research associate - Institute for Economic Justice

RELATED: Social Development Dept proposes changes to SRD grant, including increase


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : R624? SRD grant means test needs to be higher, says local think tank




18 August 2022 10:44 AM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu
SRD grant
COVID-19 SRD Grant

More from Local

Cosatu calls on workers to stay away and join nationwide protest

18 August 2022 3:45 PM

The union said that it was fed up with the exorbitant cost of living including the rise in food, and fuel prices and Eskom's continued power cuts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Action SA heads to Public Protector over Tshwane mayor and R26bn tender bid

18 August 2022 2:22 PM

Williams is alleged to be embroiled in procurement irregularities related to the refurbishing of two power stations in the city.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'As a female DJ, building a brand on your music is more important than on looks'

18 August 2022 12:56 PM

Navigating into the space of music, Mtsweni said that building a brand should be normalised to remain relevant in the industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mbali Ntuli has no faith in any political party

18 August 2022 12:38 PM

In March 2022, former member of the Democratic Alliance, Mbali Ntuli, stepped away from the party after 15 years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bain's 'sorry ad' does little to fix the harm in SA - Helen Suzman Foundation

18 August 2022 11:35 AM

The open letter advert comes after it was frozen out of UK public service contracts for the next three years and a senior Treasury official asking local companies to stop doing business with the firm.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Shanawaaz Asghar (6) kidnapping: 'The mother is totally frantic'

18 August 2022 10:46 AM

There is still no sign of 6-year-old Shanawaaz Asghar, who was abducted at gunpoint outside his home in Kensington on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Children not usually the targets of ransom kidnappings - Missing Children SA

18 August 2022 9:17 AM

Missing Children South Africa's Bianca van Aswegen says kidnappings are escalating daily in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zuma's freedom in the balance as SCA weighs arguments in medical parole appeal

18 August 2022 8:59 AM

Zuma and the Department of Correctional Services are appealing an earlier Gauteng High Court ruling that set aside the decision by former Correctional Services commissioner, Arthur Fraser, to grant the former president medical parole.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Competition Commission probing Sasol over piped gas price hike

18 August 2022 7:15 AM

The commission said that the investigation stems from complaints that were lodged in February and April this year. That's after Sasol hiked the price of natural pipe gas by 96%.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Claims of discrimination, selective recruitment of social workers, denied

17 August 2022 10:21 PM

The Unemployed Social Workers of South Africa has accused Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu of not communicating with their organisation about recruitment and the awarding of bursaries to social worker graduates.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Zuma's freedom in the balance as SCA weighs arguments in medical parole appeal

Local

Competition Commission probing Sasol over piped gas price hike

Business Local

ANC ordered to pay back the money - R86m in staff provident fund contributions

Business Local Politics

EWN Highlights

July unrest: Eight more alleged instigators arrested, bringing total to 34

18 August 2022 3:39 PM

Embrace your creativity with Comic Con Africa's cosplay championship

18 August 2022 3:35 PM

Search for Shanawaaz Asgar abducted outside home in Kensington continues

18 August 2022 2:33 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA