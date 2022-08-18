R624? SRD grant means test needs to be higher, says local think tank
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Institute for Economic Justice's research associate, Carilee Osborne, about Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu's gazetting of regulations to increase the social relief of distress (SRD) grant.
- The means test threshold for the SRD grant was increased from R350 to R624.
- The value of the grant itself will remain R350 until March next year.
On Tuesday, Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu gazetted the new regulation which would increase the income threshold of the special COVID-19 social relief of distress (SRD) grant to R624.
It was just one of three amendments to the grant application process proposed by the department,
Carilee Osborne, research associate at the Institute for Economic Justice, explains the three proposed changes:
They remove the obligation for applicants to reapply every three months, but they retain a monthly verification check done by Sassa to check that applicants qualify.Carilee Osborne, Research associate - Institute for Economic Justice
There will also be a change to bank verification as part of the means test process, removing the clause that places the banks' verification process as the main criteria for determining eligibility.
In the past, the bank verification essentially treats any money that comes into an applicant's bank account as personal income.Carilee Osborne, Research associate - Institute for Economic Justice
The most influential change, says Osbourne, is the raising of the means test threshold.
It's now been raised to the food poverty line of R624.Carilee Osborne, Research associate - Institute for Economic Justice
While Osbourne says the increase of the means test threshold is a step in the right direction, it still needs to be a lot higher.
If the government's own measures of poverty are that the upper-bound poverty line is R1,335, we believe that anyone below that level should be qualifying for the grant.Carilee Osborne, Research associate - Institute for Economic Justice
But while it may be a step in the right direction, and means that more people are eligible for the grant, some of the existing problems with the administration of the grant remain, says Osbourne.
There's problems with bank verification, there are problems with the application process... there are questions of the budget being given for this.Carilee Osborne, Research associate - Institute for Economic Justice
