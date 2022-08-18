'It's not just about awareness, it's celebrating the survivor's journey'





Breast Health Foundation's Louise Turner joins Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa to shares details on her foundation hosting the "One Step At A Time Cancer Warrior Walk".

The Breast Health Foundation (BHF) was born in 2002 with a mission to empower women and educate the public about breast cancer.

Twenty years on, the NPO is celebrating its milestone birthday with a scenic 5km walk starting and ending at the Melrose Arch on 21 August.

It's a heartbreaking journey sometimes, but it's very fulfilling for us to assist 1,000 plus breast cancer patients a year... just being there to hold their hand. Louise Turner, Chief Operating Officer of the Breast Health Foundation

Turner is a survivor herself - she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2004.

From your diagnosis, the day you start, you're taking it one step at a time, day by day. You can't plan six months in advance... Louise Turner, Chief Operating Officer of the Breast Health Foundation

That's your journey with cancer, one step at a time. You get diagnosed, you get through it, you do your treatment. A year later, your hair is growing back, you're celebrating the triumph of getting through treatment. Louise Turner, Chief Operating Officer of the Breast Health Foundation

Early detection is important... it's not just about educating people on awareness by checking their breasts but it's also celebrating the survivor's journey of going through treatment and coming out the other side. Louise Turner, Chief Operating Officer of the Breast Health Foundation

