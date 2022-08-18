Shanawaaz Asghar (6) kidnapping: 'The mother is totally frantic'
Lester Kiewit interviews Dawood Esack, a family friend, and Chairperson of the Hidayatul Islam Primary School governing body.
- Armed men abducted six-year-old Shanawaaz Asghar at gunpoint outside his home on Wednesday morning
- The kidnapping appears organised, but the motive is unknown
- Police have not made any arrests
RELATED: Children not usually the targets of ransom kidnappings - Missing Children SA
Asghar was wearing his school uniform when armed men abducted him and sped off in two vehicles.
Their motive remains unknown, and police have not made any arrests.
A family friend of the Asghars refuted claims on social media that Shanawaaz was abducted from school, explaining in detail how it happened in the driveway of the family home.
… One of the guys grabbed young Shanawaaz and ran off with him. As he [father] wanted to react, the other guy pulled out a gun and put it to his head; he went into a state of shock… As they sped off, he ran out into the street… he got into his bakkie and gave chase…Dawood Esack, Chairperson - Hidayatul Islam Primary School governing body
Esack says it appears to be a coordinated kidnapping and that neighbours saw one of the cars, a white one, on the road for a few days prior to the kidnapping.
However, nobody alerted the police or the neighbourhood watch.
We have the registration number… but it was cloned. Hence, we ask people to not post this number…Dawood Esack, Chairperson - Hidayatul Islam Primary School governing body
Esack says the parents, who are Pakistani, have been in the country for 30 years. They are not rich.
I don’t know why it happened…Dawood Esack, Chairperson - Hidayatul Islam Primary School governing body
Hidayatul Islam Primary School have sent pro-bono psychologists from the community to the family.
The mother is totally frantic… It’s not easy… We support them as best we can. This morning the principal chatted to the kids… We put out a newsletter to parents… please be vigilant…Dawood Esack, Chairperson - Hidayatul Islam Primary School governing body
