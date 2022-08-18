Who's cheapest, Checkers, Pick n Pay, Woolworths or Spar? The results are in!

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:40
Talker-
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:50
Fixing South Africa's Broken waste Management systems
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Anton Hanekom - Executive Director at Plastics Sa
Today at 17:10
ActionSA raises concerns over the coalition government in the city of Tshwane
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Michael Beaumont, National chairperson of Action SA
Today at 17:20
Tshwane Mayor responds to Action SA's concerns regarding the Coalition government in Tshwane
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Randall Williams, Tshwane Executive Mayor
Today at 18:09
State subsidy helps Curro’s profit grow by almost a third
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andries Greyling - CEO at Curro Holdings
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
Exxaro benefits from record-high international coal prices and records revenue of R22.3 billion up by 48%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Riaan Koppeschaar - Finance Director at Exxaro
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus: How does your business survive the current inflationary crunch?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
S’onqoba Vuba - Co-Founder & Managing Director at Perpetu8
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - Should we be aiming to die with zero?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram
Cosatu calls on workers to stay away and join nationwide protest The union said that it was fed up with the exorbitant cost of living including the rise in food, and fuel prices and Eskom's conti... 18 August 2022 3:45 PM
Action SA heads to Public Protector over Tshwane mayor and R26bn tender bid Williams is alleged to be embroiled in procurement irregularities related to the refurbishing of two power stations in the city. 18 August 2022 2:22 PM
'As a female DJ, building a brand on your music is more important than on looks' Navigating into the space of music, Mtsweni said that building a brand should be normalised to remain relevant in the industry. 18 August 2022 12:56 PM
Midday Report Express: ANC Elective Conference in the spotlight Delivered to you every afternoon. 18 August 2022 3:41 PM
‘Holding a president to account’: Opposition parties want Ramaphosa out The announcement comes two months after the African Transformation Movement (ATM) tabled a section 89 ruling to impeach the presid... 18 August 2022 2:09 PM
Parliament should be the business of the people': Siviwe Gwarube Siviwe Gwarube has officially been appointed as the new chief whip of the Democratic Alliance (DA). 18 August 2022 1:40 PM
Broadcasting national sports: SABC takes Supersport to Competition Commission The public broadcaster wants to fulfil its mandate to showcase national sports. 18 August 2022 2:24 PM
SA at risk of being grey-listed by FATF. Here's why it's bad for the economy Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago has issued a warning that the country is at risk of being grey-listed. 18 August 2022 10:23 AM
Competition Commission probing Sasol over piped gas price hike The commission said that the investigation stems from complaints that were lodged in February and April this year. That's after Sa... 18 August 2022 7:15 AM
Pageants - we love to hate them, but new Miss SA says it’s not all about looks She is beautiful, smart and articulate with stunning legs that just keep on going, but says pageantry is not just about what you l... 18 August 2022 3:30 PM
'It's not just about awareness, it's celebrating the survivor's journey' 'One Step At A Time' aims to educate people about breast cancer and raise awareness of the condition. 18 August 2022 11:19 AM
[WATCH] Man uses tracking app to reunite with lost AirPods after 5 months Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 August 2022 9:52 AM
Broadcasting national sports: SABC takes Supersport to Competition Commission The public broadcaster wants to fulfil its mandate to showcase national sports. 18 August 2022 2:24 PM
SABC pays nothing to broadcast English football. Sports economist explains how Lester Kiewit interviewed sports economist Nqobili Ndlovu. 15 August 2022 2:22 PM
Mosimane on the late Thomas Madigage: 'He took me out of Soweto and into PSL' Thabo Mdluli speaks to former Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns coach, Pitso Mosimane, about his journey in football. 12 August 2022 2:22 PM
'As a female DJ, building a brand on your music is more important than on looks' Navigating into the space of music, Mtsweni said that building a brand should be normalised to remain relevant in the industry. 18 August 2022 12:56 PM
Fiona Ramsay shares her money lessons - from the Girl Guides to Hollywood stars Acclaimed actor and international voice coach Fiona Ramsay shares her money beliefs on The Money Show. 17 August 2022 9:18 PM
WATCH: Vet uses food test to check if shelter dog is adoptable Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn shares What’s Gone Viral 16 August 2022 2:13 PM
Russia threatens to bomb London with cruise missiles Ukraine is using British weaponry to successfully destroy bridges that the Russian army is using. 18 August 2022 12:06 PM
Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan visit: China's not overreacting - conflict criminologist The 12-day air exercise called Falcon Strike 2022, is a joint air force exercise between China and Thailand. It's meant to show bo... 17 August 2022 2:56 PM
Human remains, possibly from many victims, found in suitcases bought at auction Human body parts, possibly from multiple victims, were found in suitcases a New Zealand family bought at an auction in Auckland. 17 August 2022 1:27 PM
“Farm to fork” never looked this good Investment experts from Absa share their predicted agricultural investment trends for the rest of 2022. 16 August 2022 10:12 AM
'Africa does not belong to the US, Russia, or China' Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Andre Thomashausen, an international law expert at Unisa. 16 August 2022 6:19 AM
Kenya Elections 2022: Ruto and Odinga are neck-on-neck Refilwe Moloto speaks to Capital FM Nairobi's Online Editor, Jerimiah Wakaya, on the Kenyan elections which took place on Tuesday. 11 August 2022 1:35 PM
MANDY WIENER: A Marikana apology from Ramaphosa – why it hasn’t happened Journalist, author, and radio presenter Mandy Wiener analyses possible reasons President Ramaphosa has not aplogised for Marikana. 18 August 2022 6:00 AM
Still 'grand' and 'old', but is Cape Town's Mount Nelson Hotel still a lady?! Bruce Whitfield and Oresti Patricios (CEO, Ornico Group) discuss how 'the Nellie' got an advertising slogan so badly wrong. 16 August 2022 9:47 PM
'The Man Who Broke Capitalism': GE's Welch started trend of huge CEO salaries TomorrowToday's Graeme Codrington reviews 'The Man Who Broke Capitalism', the story of former General Electric CEO Jack Welch. 16 August 2022 7:17 PM
18 August 2022 2:28 PM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King

From a like-for-like basket in June in-store shopping at Woolworths was the cheapest option, 7% cheaper than Checkers.

Outlier Editor, Alastair Otter, spoke to Refilwe Moloto about the research they have done, comparing the online and in-store prices of the same basket of goods across Checkers, Pick n Pay, Woolworths and Spar.

- The Outlier has been conducting "grocery basket" research, comparing the prices of specific items across a range of stores

- They compared the online and in-store prices of the same basket of goods across Checkers, Pick n Pay, Woolworths and Spar

© stokkete/123rf.com

Checkers, Pick n Pay, Woolworths and Spar.

If you had to hazard a guess, which like-for-like grocery basket from each one of these retailers would you imagine would cost the most?

Researchers at The Outlier have been conducting "grocery basket" research in recent months comparing the online and in-store prices of specific items across these four major supermarkets.

The grocery bag contained: one loaf of white bread, a two-litre store-brand sunflower oil, 2.5kg maize meal, 2.5kg Selati sugar, one two-litre store-brand milk, a 2kg pack of Tastic rice, a 2.5kg Snowflake cake flour, one 175g of Dettol herbal soap and an 18 pack of two-ply Baby Soft toilet rolls.

And the results?

In-store shopping at Woolworths was the cheapest option at R438,91, 7% cheaper than Checkers, the most expensive option at R470,41 for the same items.

I think the thing that most people have picked up on is that Woolworths often comes out cheaper than everywhere else, which for most people is a surprising outcome.

Alastair Otter, editor - The Outlier

What we found is that for brand items, they tended to be very very competitive, however, their in-store brands... tended to be much more expensive.

Alastair Otter, editor - The Outlier

However, online prices for the same nine products at Woolworths differed by R30,00 or 7%, as compared to their in-store prices, minus their delivery fee.

In all the other cases the online basket total was slightly cheaper than the in-store total, without the delivery fee.

Online or in-store, the concern is that groceries across the board are getting more expensive, said Otter.

A basket, which is certainly not a full basket, costing R500 now is a worry.

Alastair Otter, editor - The Outlier

Even the period June to July you can notice a very small uptick in prices.

Alastair Otter, editor - The Outlier

RELATED: 'Cost of basic foods up nearly 13%, children in poor families wasting away'


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Who's cheapest, Checkers, Pick n Pay, Woolworths or Spar? The results are in!




Zuma's freedom in the balance as SCA weighs arguments in medical parole appeal

Local

Competition Commission probing Sasol over piped gas price hike

Business Local

ANC ordered to pay back the money - R86m in staff provident fund contributions

Business Local Politics

EWN Highlights

July unrest: Eight more alleged instigators arrested, bringing total to 34

18 August 2022 3:39 PM

Embrace your creativity with Comic Con Africa's cosplay championship

18 August 2022 3:35 PM

Search for Shanawaaz Asgar abducted outside home in Kensington continues

18 August 2022 2:33 PM

