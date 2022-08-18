Streaming issues? Report here
‘Holding a president to account’: Opposition parties want Ramaphosa out

18 August 2022 2:09 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Herman Mashaba
Cyril Ramaphosa
Bantu Holomisa
Vote of no confidence
Siviwe Gwarube
Phala Phala farm
Ramaphosa Impeachment
Ad-hoc commitee

The announcement comes two months after the African Transformation Movement (ATM) tabled a section 89 ruling to impeach the president following his contravention of the constitution.

Bantu Holomisa, Siviwe Gwarube and Herman Mashaba joined Bongani Bingwa to explain the motion of no confidence announcement against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

• In a media briefing held on Wednesday, seven opposition parties announced their proposal for a motion of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa.

• They want to see President Ramaphosa out of office to allow full investigation into his 2020 Phala Phala farm burglary.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa at the 6th ANC National Policy Conference. Photo: Abigail Javier/ Eyewitness News

While some may accuse politicians of being opportunists, Action SA's Mashaba says it is apt to say they are dealing with a political problem that needs a president that will account.

United Democratic Movement’s leader Holomisa said he is in full support of the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) call to establish an ad-hoc committee focused on the theft of foreign currency that happened in Limpopo at Ramaphosa’s farm in 2020.

However, it has been noted that the DA does not support the impeachment of Ramaphosa at the moment.

Gwarube, DA's chief whip, says this is inaccurate, parties are ‘in broad agreement’ that the section 89 inquiry process must continue.

I think we have pretty vocal that the president has a lot to answer for in fact that the reason why we are challenging the speaker's decision to not grant us an ad-hoc committee.’’

Siviwe Gwarube, Democratic Alliance Chief whip

If you remember years ago parliament had an ad-hoc committee looking into the Nkandla scandal. That committee had powers to subpoena witnesses, to do oversight visits, we want a similar fate because our view is that a law here has been broken.

Siviwe Gwarube, Democratic Alliance Chief whip

We support the DA on the need to establish ad-hoc committee.

Bantu Holomisa, United Democratic Movement leader

Here we are talking about a need for a President to account.

Herman Mashaba - Action SA Founder and President

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.




