'As a female DJ, building a brand on your music is more important than on looks'





Thabo Mdluli standing in for Clement Manyathela, speaks to female DJs, Nomfundo 'Nomfleek' Mtsweni and Kamo Mailula, about the life of females behind the decks in the music industry.

In recent years, the South African music industry has seen an influx of female disc jockeys (DJs).

For years, the DJing industry has been a 'boys' club'.

Nomfundo 'Nomfleek' Mtsweni and Kamo Mailula joined Thabo Mdluli on 702's Across the Desk feature.

It is a thing of building your brand to sell an image and not wanting to adhere to what the norm has been, where a woman in the entertainment industry must be wearing revealing clothes, looking extremely gorgeous. Nomfundo 'Nomfleek' Mtsweni, DJ

There are many of us in the game and it is no longer something that is unusual or done before and we get the same treatment. Nomfundo 'Nomfleek' Mtsweni, DJ

Joining the conversation, Mailula added that they are becoming equivalent to their male DJ counterparts.

There shouldn’t be a classification because we are doing the same thing, we are here to play the music, have fun, get the crowd moving when you give them new music. Kamo Mailula, DJ

We are moving in the same direction. Kamo Mailula, DJ

