'As a female DJ, building a brand on your music is more important than on looks'
Thabo Mdluli standing in for Clement Manyathela, speaks to female DJs, Nomfundo 'Nomfleek' Mtsweni and Kamo Mailula, about the life of females behind the decks in the music industry.
In recent years, the South African music industry has seen an influx of female disc jockeys (DJs).
For years, the DJing industry has been a 'boys' club'.
Nomfundo 'Nomfleek' Mtsweni and Kamo Mailula joined Thabo Mdluli on 702's Across the Desk feature.
It is a thing of building your brand to sell an image and not wanting to adhere to what the norm has been, where a woman in the entertainment industry must be wearing revealing clothes, looking extremely gorgeous.Nomfundo 'Nomfleek' Mtsweni, DJ
There are many of us in the game and it is no longer something that is unusual or done before and we get the same treatment.Nomfundo 'Nomfleek' Mtsweni, DJ
Joining the conversation, Mailula added that they are becoming equivalent to their male DJ counterparts.
There shouldn’t be a classification because we are doing the same thing, we are here to play the music, have fun, get the crowd moving when you give them new music.Kamo Mailula, DJ
We are moving in the same direction.Kamo Mailula, DJ
Scroll up to listen to the full interview in the audio clip
Source : 702
More from Local
Cosatu calls on workers to stay away and join nationwide protest
The union said that it was fed up with the exorbitant cost of living including the rise in food, and fuel prices and Eskom's continued power cuts.Read More
Action SA heads to Public Protector over Tshwane mayor and R26bn tender bid
Williams is alleged to be embroiled in procurement irregularities related to the refurbishing of two power stations in the city.Read More
Mbali Ntuli has no faith in any political party
In March 2022, former member of the Democratic Alliance, Mbali Ntuli, stepped away from the party after 15 years.Read More
Bain's 'sorry ad' does little to fix the harm in SA - Helen Suzman Foundation
The open letter advert comes after it was frozen out of UK public service contracts for the next three years and a senior Treasury official asking local companies to stop doing business with the firm.Read More
Shanawaaz Asghar (6) kidnapping: 'The mother is totally frantic'
There is still no sign of 6-year-old Shanawaaz Asghar, who was abducted at gunpoint outside his home in Kensington on Wednesday.Read More
R624? SRD grant means test needs to be higher, says local think tank
Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu on Tuesday gazetted new regulations to increase the income threshold of the SRD grant.Read More
Children not usually the targets of ransom kidnappings - Missing Children SA
Missing Children South Africa's Bianca van Aswegen says kidnappings are escalating daily in South Africa.Read More
Zuma's freedom in the balance as SCA weighs arguments in medical parole appeal
Zuma and the Department of Correctional Services are appealing an earlier Gauteng High Court ruling that set aside the decision by former Correctional Services commissioner, Arthur Fraser, to grant the former president medical parole.Read More
Competition Commission probing Sasol over piped gas price hike
The commission said that the investigation stems from complaints that were lodged in February and April this year. That's after Sasol hiked the price of natural pipe gas by 96%.Read More
Claims of discrimination, selective recruitment of social workers, denied
The Unemployed Social Workers of South Africa has accused Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu of not communicating with their organisation about recruitment and the awarding of bursaries to social worker graduates.Read More
More from Entertainment
Fiona Ramsay shares her money lessons - from the Girl Guides to Hollywood stars
Acclaimed actor and international voice coach Fiona Ramsay shares her money beliefs on The Money Show.Read More
WATCH: Vet uses food test to check if shelter dog is adoptable
Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn shares What’s Gone ViralRead More
Vinyl Record Day: 'Vinyl music still relevant in South Africa'
John Perlman speaks to the owner of Mr Vinyl, Bret Dugmore, about the National Vinyl Record Day.Read More
Musa on music: 'Seeing my parents in love inspired me to write love songs'
Ray White speaks to song writer, singer, and former SA Idols winner, Musa Sukwene, about his album called Back Room.Read More
SA artists unite in song to support refugees
Executive Director of the Turquoise Harmony Institute Ayhan Cetin, shares details on their star-studded concert, in support of refugees.Read More
[WATCH] Surprise visit leaves man in tears
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.Read More
[WATCH] "Next please" - jobseeker goes viral
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.Read More
'I feel so empty' - Singer Craig Lucas opens up about mental health struggles
The Voice singer shared a candid post on Instagram on Sunday about his mental health challenges.Read More
World Excel Championships: Number crunchers battle it out
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.Read More