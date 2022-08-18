Russia threatens to bomb London with cruise missiles

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:10
EWN: Inquiry into Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lindsay Dentlinger - Parliamentary Reporter at EWN
Today at 15:16
EWN: COSATU planning national strike next Wednesday over high cost of living in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Veronica Mokhoali - Eyewitness News Reporter
Today at 15:50
{Property Feature} 12 DIY projects you can do over the holidays to add value to your home
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Cilna Steyn, Managing Director of SSLR Inc
Today at 16:10
Waiting list for Gauteng RDP Houses passed 1.2 Million
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lebogang Maile - MEC for Human Settlements, Urban Planning and CoGTA
Today at 16:20
Zakes Bantwini nominated for 7 categories at the 2022 South African Music Awards
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Zakes Bantwini - Musician at ...
Today at 16:40
Talker-
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:50
Fixing South Africa's Broken waste Management systems
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Anton Hanekom - Executive Director at Plastics Sa
Today at 17:10
Action SA raises concerns over the coalition government in the city of Tshwane
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Bongani Baloyi, Action SA Gauteng provincial Chairperson
Today at 17:20
DA responds to Action SA's concerns regarding the Coalition government in Tshwane
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Randall Williams, Tshwane Executive Mayor
Today at 18:09
Curro Results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andries Greyling - CEO at Curro Holdings
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
Exxaro benefits from record-high international coal prices and records revenue of R22.3 billion up by 48%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Riaan Koppeschaar - Finance Director at Exxaro
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus: How does your business survive the current inflationary crunch?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
S’onqoba Vuba - Co-Founder & Managing Director at Perpetu8
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - Should we be aiming to die with zero?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Action SA heads to Public Protector over Tshwane mayor and R26bn tender bid Williams is alleged to be embroiled in procurement irregularities related to the refurbishing of two power stations in the city. 18 August 2022 2:22 PM
'As a female DJ, building a brand on your music is more important than on looks' Navigating into the space of music, Mtsweni said that building a brand should be normalised to remain relevant in the industry. 18 August 2022 12:56 PM
Mbali Ntuli has no faith in any political party In March 2022, former member of the Democratic Alliance, Mbali Ntuli, stepped away from the party after 15 years. 18 August 2022 12:38 PM
View all Local
‘Holding a president to account’: Opposition parties want Ramaphosa out The announcement comes two months after the African Transformation Movement (ATM) tabled a section 89 ruling to impeach the presid... 18 August 2022 2:09 PM
Parliament should be the business of the people': Siviwe Gwarube Siviwe Gwarube has officially been appointed as the new chief whip of the Democratic Alliance (DA). 18 August 2022 1:40 PM
MANDY WIENER: A Marikana apology from Ramaphosa – why it hasn’t happened Journalist, author, and radio presenter Mandy Wiener analyses possible reasons President Ramaphosa has not aplogised for Marikana. 18 August 2022 6:00 AM
View all Politics
Broadcasting national sports: SABC takes Supersport to Competition Commission The public broadcaster wants to fulfil its mandate to showcase national sports. 18 August 2022 2:24 PM
SA at risk of being grey-listed by FATF. Here's why it's bad for the economy Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago has issued a warning that the country is at risk of being grey-listed. 18 August 2022 10:23 AM
Competition Commission probing Sasol over piped gas price hike The commission said that the investigation stems from complaints that were lodged in February and April this year. That's after Sa... 18 August 2022 7:15 AM
View all Business
'It's not just about awareness, it's celebrating the survivor's journey' 'One Step At A Time' aims to educate people about breast cancer and raise awareness of the condition. 18 August 2022 11:19 AM
[WATCH] Man uses tracking app to reunite with lost AirPods after 5 months Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 August 2022 9:52 AM
What it takes to succeed as an e-commerce business in booming township economy Bruce Whitfield talks to Lerato Ramollo, Commercial Director at online shopping service Yebo Fresh. 17 August 2022 10:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
Broadcasting national sports: SABC takes Supersport to Competition Commission The public broadcaster wants to fulfil its mandate to showcase national sports. 18 August 2022 2:24 PM
SABC pays nothing to broadcast English football. Sports economist explains how Lester Kiewit interviewed sports economist Nqobili Ndlovu. 15 August 2022 2:22 PM
Mosimane on the late Thomas Madigage: 'He took me out of Soweto and into PSL' Thabo Mdluli speaks to former Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns coach, Pitso Mosimane, about his journey in football. 12 August 2022 2:22 PM
View all Sport
'As a female DJ, building a brand on your music is more important than on looks' Navigating into the space of music, Mtsweni said that building a brand should be normalised to remain relevant in the industry. 18 August 2022 12:56 PM
Fiona Ramsay shares her money lessons - from the Girl Guides to Hollywood stars Acclaimed actor and international voice coach Fiona Ramsay shares her money beliefs on The Money Show. 17 August 2022 9:18 PM
WATCH: Vet uses food test to check if shelter dog is adoptable Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn shares What’s Gone Viral 16 August 2022 2:13 PM
View all Entertainment
Russia threatens to bomb London with cruise missiles Ukraine is using British weaponry to successfully destroy bridges that the Russian army is using. 18 August 2022 12:06 PM
Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan visit: China's not overreacting - conflict criminologist The 12-day air exercise called Falcon Strike 2022, is a joint air force exercise between China and Thailand. It's meant to show bo... 17 August 2022 2:56 PM
Human remains, possibly from many victims, found in suitcases bought at auction Human body parts, possibly from multiple victims, were found in suitcases a New Zealand family bought at an auction in Auckland. 17 August 2022 1:27 PM
View all World
“Farm to fork” never looked this good Investment experts from Absa share their predicted agricultural investment trends for the rest of 2022. 16 August 2022 10:12 AM
'Africa does not belong to the US, Russia, or China' Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Andre Thomashausen, an international law expert at Unisa. 16 August 2022 6:19 AM
Kenya Elections 2022: Ruto and Odinga are neck-on-neck Refilwe Moloto speaks to Capital FM Nairobi's Online Editor, Jerimiah Wakaya, on the Kenyan elections which took place on Tuesday. 11 August 2022 1:35 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: A Marikana apology from Ramaphosa – why it hasn’t happened Journalist, author, and radio presenter Mandy Wiener analyses possible reasons President Ramaphosa has not aplogised for Marikana. 18 August 2022 6:00 AM
Still 'grand' and 'old', but is Cape Town's Mount Nelson Hotel still a lady?! Bruce Whitfield and Oresti Patricios (CEO, Ornico Group) discuss how 'the Nellie' got an advertising slogan so badly wrong. 16 August 2022 9:47 PM
'The Man Who Broke Capitalism': GE's Welch started trend of huge CEO salaries TomorrowToday's Graeme Codrington reviews 'The Man Who Broke Capitalism', the story of former General Electric CEO Jack Welch. 16 August 2022 7:17 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

Russia threatens to bomb London with cruise missiles

18 August 2022 12:06 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Britain
Russia
Adam Gilchrist
RAF
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
War in Ukraine

Ukraine is using British weaponry to successfully destroy bridges that the Russian army is using.

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent, Adam Gilchrist.

  • Putin allies are threatening to attack London in retaliation against Ukraine’s use of British weapons to successfully target bridges being used by the Russian army.

  • It’s not the first time Russia has threatened to bomb London for its role in helping Ukraine defend itself against the invaders.

Tower Bridge in London, UK. © iakov/123rf.com

Russia says a British Royal Air Force (RAF) surveillance aircraft entered Russian airspace in the Arctic Circle on Monday in a “deliberate provocation”.

The UK denies the Russian claims.

The RAF jet and a Russian MiG came within 30 metres of each other.

That’s blooming close!

Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

"All the possible consequences of this deliberate provocation will be borne solely by the United Kingdom", a Russian government spokesperson said.

Ukraine recently attacked a bridge in occupied Crimea with British weapons, resulting in a fiery response from Russia.

A pro-Putin Member of Parliament… said that if Britain is playing a part in felling bridges… then perhaps they would send a cruise missile to take out Tower Bridge in London…

Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

In June, Andrey Gurulyov, a close ally of Vladimir Putin, said Russia would bomb London first if World War Three broke out.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Gilchrist - scroll up to listen.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Russia threatens to bomb London with cruise missiles




18 August 2022 12:06 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Britain
Russia
Adam Gilchrist
RAF
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
War in Ukraine

More from World

Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan visit: China's not overreacting - conflict criminologist

17 August 2022 2:56 PM

The 12-day air exercise called Falcon Strike 2022, is a joint air force exercise between China and Thailand. It's meant to show both nation’s air operations capacities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Human remains, possibly from many victims, found in suitcases bought at auction

17 August 2022 1:27 PM

Human body parts, possibly from multiple victims, were found in suitcases a New Zealand family bought at an auction in Auckland.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Self-driving' BMW veers into oncoming traffic, causing death and a mass pile-up

17 August 2022 10:15 AM

BMW has denied police reports that the vehicle was completely self-driving.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New US Ambassador to SA: US commits to allowing Africans to define their vision

16 August 2022 1:47 PM

United States Ambassador to South Africa Reuben E. Brigety II spoke to Bongani Bingwa about his plans for South Africa during his tenure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Defiant Chinese shoppers revolt against snap lockdown at Shanghai store

16 August 2022 1:35 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woman (99) who almost became a nun meets her 100th great grandchild

16 August 2022 1:30 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Africa does not belong to the US, Russia, or China'

16 August 2022 6:19 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Andre Thomashausen, an international law expert at Unisa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Johnson's talcum baby powder to be discontinued, with switch to cornstarch base

13 August 2022 6:21 PM

Johnson & Johnson has faced lawsuits over allegations it is hiding cancer risks tied to its talc-based baby powder.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Satanic Verses author Salman Rushdie on a ventilator after stabbing attack in NY

13 August 2022 9:17 AM

Reports said he was preparing to give a lecture when his attacker rushed to the stage and stabbed Rushdie in the neck and abdomen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Insanely overcrowded Chinese water park stuns the internet

11 August 2022 3:18 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Zuma's freedom in the balance as SCA weighs arguments in medical parole appeal

Local

Competition Commission probing Sasol over piped gas price hike

Business Local

ANC ordered to pay back the money - R86m in staff provident fund contributions

Business Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Search for Shanawaaz Asgar abducted outside home in Kensington continues

18 August 2022 2:33 PM

Cosatu to embark on national strike as SA's economy struggles to create jobs

18 August 2022 2:21 PM

Mkhwebane wanted to avoid adverse findings in Vrede farm probe, Parly hears

18 August 2022 1:28 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA