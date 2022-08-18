Russia threatens to bomb London with cruise missiles
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent, Adam Gilchrist.
-
Putin allies are threatening to attack London in retaliation against Ukraine’s use of British weapons to successfully target bridges being used by the Russian army.
-
It’s not the first time Russia has threatened to bomb London for its role in helping Ukraine defend itself against the invaders.
Russia says a British Royal Air Force (RAF) surveillance aircraft entered Russian airspace in the Arctic Circle on Monday in a “deliberate provocation”.
The UK denies the Russian claims.
The RAF jet and a Russian MiG came within 30 metres of each other.
That’s blooming close!Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
"All the possible consequences of this deliberate provocation will be borne solely by the United Kingdom", a Russian government spokesperson said.
Ukraine recently attacked a bridge in occupied Crimea with British weapons, resulting in a fiery response from Russia.
A pro-Putin Member of Parliament… said that if Britain is playing a part in felling bridges… then perhaps they would send a cruise missile to take out Tower Bridge in London…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
In June, Andrey Gurulyov, a close ally of Vladimir Putin, said Russia would bomb London first if World War Three broke out.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Gilchrist - scroll up to listen.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Russia threatens to bomb London with cruise missiles
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_115575522_tower-bridge-in-london-uk.html?vti=nfe41q6ykaj4bzpooc-1-1
More from World
Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan visit: China's not overreacting - conflict criminologist
The 12-day air exercise called Falcon Strike 2022, is a joint air force exercise between China and Thailand. It's meant to show both nation’s air operations capacities.Read More
Human remains, possibly from many victims, found in suitcases bought at auction
Human body parts, possibly from multiple victims, were found in suitcases a New Zealand family bought at an auction in Auckland.Read More
'Self-driving' BMW veers into oncoming traffic, causing death and a mass pile-up
BMW has denied police reports that the vehicle was completely self-driving.Read More
New US Ambassador to SA: US commits to allowing Africans to define their vision
United States Ambassador to South Africa Reuben E. Brigety II spoke to Bongani Bingwa about his plans for South Africa during his tenure.Read More
[WATCH] Defiant Chinese shoppers revolt against snap lockdown at Shanghai store
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Woman (99) who almost became a nun meets her 100th great grandchild
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
'Africa does not belong to the US, Russia, or China'
Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Andre Thomashausen, an international law expert at Unisa.Read More
Johnson's talcum baby powder to be discontinued, with switch to cornstarch base
Johnson & Johnson has faced lawsuits over allegations it is hiding cancer risks tied to its talc-based baby powder.Read More
Satanic Verses author Salman Rushdie on a ventilator after stabbing attack in NY
Reports said he was preparing to give a lecture when his attacker rushed to the stage and stabbed Rushdie in the neck and abdomen.Read More