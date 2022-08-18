Mbali Ntuli has no faith in any political party
Thabo Mdluli spoke to former Democratic Alliance (DA) KwaZulu-Natal (KNZ) member of the provincial legislature Mbali Ntuli about her journey in politics and what is next for her.
- Ntuli left politics to become more involved within the civil space
- When she started her political journey, she felt the DA was the best fit
- She now does not want to be affiliated with a political party
Ntuli said social activism and service resonated with her - which saw her joining the DA when she was younger in a bid to make changes in South Africa.
She decided to get involved in politics when she was in university after seeing the common issues affecting students that needed to be addressed.
At the time when I was entering into the political arena, the DA at the time seemed like the most exciting movement that [took] young people seriously, that seemed like it really wanted to bring about the kind of South Africa where everyone could find equal footing.Mbali Ntuli, former DA KwaZulu Natal member of the provincial legislature
During her time with the DA, she helped to grow its presence, particularly within rural KZN.
She said she was proud of the work that she did there as it gave her the foundation to move into the civil space and continue making change within communities.
As part of what I’m doing next, and not to give too much away right now, but there is a big emphasis on food and water security.Mbali Ntuli, former DA KwaZulu Natal member of the provincial legislature
Ntuli said at this stage she had no interest of belonging to any political party as she felt she could drive the most change within communities.
I don’t really have any faith right now in the way I see the current political parties conducting themselves.Mbali Ntuli, former DA KwaZulu Natal member of the provincial legislature
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN
