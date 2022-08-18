Action SA heads to Public Protector over Tshwane mayor and R26bn tender bid





Mandy Wiener speaks to Action SA Gauteng leader, Bongani Baloyi, about their action regarding the involvement of Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams in a R26 billion tender bid.

Action SA says it will be reporting Williams to the Public Protector's office over the R26 billion tender saga.

The mayor was forced to withdraw a forensic report to the city council this week after Action SA, together with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and African National Congress (ANC), accused him of interfering in procurement matters.

The city's Pretoria West and Rooiwal power stations have been inactive since 2014.

Speaking to Mandy Wiener, the party's Gauteng leader, Bongani Baloyi, said that they will take the step further to the offices of the Public Protector and the Auditor-General's.

We have been spot on in identifying the risk and have decided that we are going to report Randall Williams to the Public Protector on allegations that he has violated his executive ethics. Bongani Baloyi, Gauteng leader - Action SA

Secondly, we will be going to the Auditor-General to investigate the process and the mayor’s interference. Bongani Baloyi, Gauteng leader - Action SA

