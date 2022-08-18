Pageants - we love to hate them, but new Miss SA says it’s not all about looks
Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Ndavi Nokeri, newly crowned Miss South Africa 2022.
• Ndavi Nokeri was crowned Miss SA 2022 at Time Square's SunBet Arena in Pretoria on 13 August 2022.
• She is a Bcom Investment Management graduate from the University of Pretoria.
• She decided to enter the pageant after popular influencer Sarah Langa bumped into her and asked why she didn’t enter the competition.
The glittery finale was hosted by Anele Mdoda and saw Nokeri win the R1-million cash prize among other amazing benefits such as getting to drive a Mercedes-Benz C-Class sedan.
For obvious reasons, entering pageants and competing has overt motivations like the ones mentioned above, but Nokeri says her motivation to enter was to be impactful.
When I watched women stand so tall and so brave and talk about these issues that we face as a country that really stirred something in my heart because I always wanted to be impactful.Ndavi Nokeri, Miss South Africa 2022
The 23-year-old adds that pageants are not just about how you look.
It’s so much more than that. It’s about what you bring to the table with your intelligence, the experiences you’ve had and your knowledge.
People don’t understand because the women that walk this platform carry so much substance and so much weight, says Nokeri.
People always encouraged me to enter because they would tell me “You are so gorgeous you should enter’’ and I always wanted to explain to them that it’s not just about that. Pageantry is not just about what you look like.Ndavi Nokeri, Miss South Africa 2022
The UP graduate says she is happy she stuck to her guns and obtained her degree.
[Education] That is something they can never take away from me.Ndavi Nokeri, Miss South Africa 2022
Listen to the full podcast above.
Source : 702
