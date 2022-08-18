Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 16:40
Talker-
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:50
Fixing South Africa's Broken waste Management systems
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Anton Hanekom - Executive Director at Plastics Sa
Today at 17:10
ActionSA raises concerns over the coalition government in the city of Tshwane
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Michael Beaumont, National chairperson of Action SA
Today at 17:20
Tshwane Mayor responds to Action SA's concerns regarding the Coalition government in Tshwane
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Randall Williams, Tshwane Executive Mayor
Today at 18:09
State subsidy helps Curro’s profit grow by almost a third
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andries Greyling - CEO at Curro Holdings
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
Exxaro benefits from record-high international coal prices and records revenue of R22.3 billion up by 48%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Riaan Koppeschaar - Finance Director at Exxaro
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus: How does your business survive the current inflationary crunch?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
S’onqoba Vuba - Co-Founder & Managing Director at Perpetu8
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - Should we be aiming to die with zero?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram
Pageants - we love to hate them, but new Miss SA says it's not all about looks

18 August 2022 3:30 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Tzaneen
Miss South Africa
MISS SA 2022
Ndavi Nokeri
Beauty Pageants

She is beautiful, smart and articulate with stunning legs that just keep on going, but says pageantry is not just about what you look like.

Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Ndavi Nokeri, newly crowned Miss South Africa 2022.

• Ndavi Nokeri was crowned Miss SA 2022 at Time Square's SunBet Arena in Pretoria on 13 August 2022.

• She is a Bcom Investment Management graduate from the University of Pretoria.

• She decided to enter the pageant after popular influencer Sarah Langa bumped into her and asked why she didn’t enter the competition.

Newly crowned Miss South Africa 2022 Ndavi Nokeri with 702's Relebogile Mabotja. Picture: 702/Karabo Tebele

The glittery finale was hosted by Anele Mdoda and saw Nokeri win the R1-million cash prize among other amazing benefits such as getting to drive a Mercedes-Benz C-Class sedan.

For obvious reasons, entering pageants and competing has overt motivations like the ones mentioned above, but Nokeri says her motivation to enter was to be impactful.

When I watched women stand so tall and so brave and talk about these issues that we face as a country that really stirred something in my heart because I always wanted to be impactful.

Ndavi Nokeri, Miss South Africa 2022

The 23-year-old adds that pageants are not just about how you look.

It’s so much more than that. It’s about what you bring to the table with your intelligence, the experiences you’ve had and your knowledge.

People don’t understand because the women that walk this platform carry so much substance and so much weight, says Nokeri.

People always encouraged me to enter because they would tell me “You are so gorgeous you should enter’’ and I always wanted to explain to them that it’s not just about that. Pageantry is not just about what you look like.

Ndavi Nokeri, Miss South Africa 2022

The UP graduate says she is happy she stuck to her guns and obtained her degree.

[Education] That is something they can never take away from me.

Ndavi Nokeri, Miss South Africa 2022

Listen to the full podcast above.




