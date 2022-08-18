Parliament should be the business of the people': Siviwe Gwarube





Mandy Wiener spoke to newly appointed DA chief whip Siviwe Gwarube about her role.

Gwarube will take over this position from Natasha Mazzone

She said her primary goal was making Parliament relevant to the people

FILE: Siviwe Gwarube. Picture: @Siviwe_G/Twitter

One of the most important things Gwarube wants to achieve in her new position is ensuring the Parliament is relevant to the average South African.

The business of the house and the business of Parliament as an institution should be the business of the people of South Africa. Siviwe Gwarube, DA New Chief Whip

While she acknowledged that there were other goals that Parliament needed to attend to immediately, she said there was a need to focus of finding solutions to the problems that affect the people.

She noted that her appointment to the chief whip position was a natural progression as she served as the deputy chief whip under Mazzone adding that the narrative that her predecessor was “axed” was an unfair assessment.

