Broadcasting national sports: SABC takes Supersport to Competition Commission
Lester Kiewit interviews Gary Rathbone, General Manager at SABC Sport.
-
The SABC wants to broadcast the games of South Africa’s national teams – but it is being “stymied” by Supersport
-
The public broadcaster has lodged a complaint with the Competition Commission
RELATED: SABC pays nothing to broadcast English football. Sports economist explains how
The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has acquired broadcasting rights for the English Premier League (EPL) - the world’s most-watched football competition.
It will show one live match every week and highlights of every game.
It is a massive coup for the public broadcaster as South African fans previously would have to pay satellite providers such as MultiChoice to watch these games.
The SABC does not pay to broadcast the EPL games, but a third-party provider gets a portion of the revenue it will generate.
MultiChoice pays the EPL about £168 million a year.
South Africans are sports-obsessed, but few have the means to pay for satellite or internet subscriptions.
The SABC has the mandate to showcase national sports; why is it not doing so?
We like to get as much premium sport as we can… But we’ve got to be mindful of how we spend… My number one focus is making sure we can get as many of our national teams’ games on the SABC…Gary Rathbone, General Manager - SABC Sport
Rathbone says SABC is being stymied by rights agreements with Supersport.
They’re putting in clauses that make it difficult for us to ensure that all South Africans can access it… They put all these restrictions in… Unless they take those clauses out, we can’t sign a deal…Gary Rathbone, General Manager - SABC Sport
The SABC has taken the matter to the Competition Commission.
It’s unfair! … If they find in favour of us, it’s going to change everything…Gary Rathbone, General Manager - SABC Sport
Lester Kiewit interviewed Rathbone - scroll up to listen.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Broadcasting national sports: SABC takes Supersport to Competition Commission
Source : @Springboks/Twitter
More from Business
SA at risk of being grey-listed by FATF. Here's why it's bad for the economy
Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago has issued a warning that the country is at risk of being grey-listed.Read More
Competition Commission probing Sasol over piped gas price hike
The commission said that the investigation stems from complaints that were lodged in February and April this year. That's after Sasol hiked the price of natural pipe gas by 96%.Read More
New undersea internet cable for South Africa
Duncan McLeod, Founder and Editor at Techcentral, chats to John Perlman about the country's new undersea internet cable.Read More
What it takes to succeed as an e-commerce business in booming township economy
Bruce Whitfield talks to Lerato Ramollo, Commercial Director at online shopping service Yebo Fresh.Read More
Fiona Ramsay shares her money lessons - from the Girl Guides to Hollywood stars
Acclaimed actor and international voice coach Fiona Ramsay shares her money beliefs on The Money Show.Read More
Land Bank refutes allegations of 'orchestrated attack' on farmers to save itself
Bruce Whitfield gets input from both the Southern African Agri Initiative's Dr Theo de Jager and the Land Bank's Sydney Soundy.Read More
Eskom's best option for a battery may be the oldest
A dihydrogen monoxide battery might be just what we needRead More
ANC ordered to pay back the money - R86m in staff provident fund contributions
Bruce Whitfield talks to Unathi Kamlana, Commissioner of the Financial Sector Conduct Authority, about the ANC arrears.Read More
7 questions to ask before investing your hard-earned money
Before investing a cent, ask these seven questions.Read More
More from Sport
SABC pays nothing to broadcast English football. Sports economist explains how
Lester Kiewit interviewed sports economist Nqobili Ndlovu.Read More
Mosimane on the late Thomas Madigage: 'He took me out of Soweto and into PSL'
Thabo Mdluli speaks to former Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns coach, Pitso Mosimane, about his journey in football.Read More
Springboks, All Blacks rivalry, 'the greatest in rugby'
Lester Kiewit interviews Liam Napier, a journalist from New Zealand on tour with the All Blacks.Read More
'I'm ready for a new challenge': Neil Powell on final weeks with the Blitzboks
Long-serving Blitzbok coach, Neil Powell, talks about his final chapter with the Springbok Sevens set up and his plans for the immediate future.Read More
Young SA coaches better placed to work in South America: Pitso Mosimane
Thabo Mdluli speaks to former Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns coach, Pitso Mosimane, about his journey in football.Read More
Pitso Mosimane adopts European football style for future SA stars
Thabo Mdluli speaks to former Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns coach, Pitso Mosimane, about his journey in football.Read More
Supa Piet set to defend his Para-cycling World Championships title
Pieter du Preez won the gold medal in the men’s H1 cycling time trial at the Tokyo Paralympic Games last year.Read More
'One of the greatest': Mbangwa remembers Rudi Koertzen's contribution to cricket
Bongani Bingwa is joined by cricket commentator and former Zimbabwe cricketer, Mpumelelo Mbwangwa, to pay tribute to world renowned former umpire Rudi Koertzen following his passing.Read More
'There's a lack of women coaches in SA sports'
John Perlman spoke to the chief director for Maties Sport at Stellenbosch University, Ilhaam Groenewald, to reflect on female athletes and the future of women’s sport.Read More