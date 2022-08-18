Streaming issues? Report here
Broadcasting national sports: SABC takes Supersport to Competition Commission

18 August 2022 2:24 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Springboks
English Premier League
Supersport
Competition Commission
Multichoice
SABC Sport
Lester Kiewit
The Morning Review
Gary Rathbone

The public broadcaster wants to fulfil its mandate to showcase national sports.

Lester Kiewit interviews Gary Rathbone, General Manager at SABC Sport.

  • The SABC wants to broadcast the games of South Africa’s national teams – but it is being “stymied” by Supersport

  • The public broadcaster has lodged a complaint with the Competition Commission

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi in action against the All Blacks in their Rugby Championship match at the Mbombela Stadium on 6 August 2022. Picture: @Springboks/Twitter

RELATED: SABC pays nothing to broadcast English football. Sports economist explains how

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has acquired broadcasting rights for the English Premier League (EPL) - the world’s most-watched football competition.

It will show one live match every week and highlights of every game.

It is a massive coup for the public broadcaster as South African fans previously would have to pay satellite providers such as MultiChoice to watch these games.

The SABC does not pay to broadcast the EPL games, but a third-party provider gets a portion of the revenue it will generate.

MultiChoice pays the EPL about £168 million a year.

South Africans are sports-obsessed, but few have the means to pay for satellite or internet subscriptions.

The SABC has the mandate to showcase national sports; why is it not doing so?

We like to get as much premium sport as we can… But we’ve got to be mindful of how we spend… My number one focus is making sure we can get as many of our national teams’ games on the SABC…

Gary Rathbone, General Manager - SABC Sport

Rathbone says SABC is being stymied by rights agreements with Supersport.

They’re putting in clauses that make it difficult for us to ensure that all South Africans can access it… They put all these restrictions in… Unless they take those clauses out, we can’t sign a deal…

Gary Rathbone, General Manager - SABC Sport

The SABC has taken the matter to the Competition Commission.

It’s unfair! … If they find in favour of us, it’s going to change everything…

Gary Rathbone, General Manager - SABC Sport

Lester Kiewit interviewed Rathbone - scroll up to listen.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Broadcasting national sports: SABC takes Supersport to Competition Commission




