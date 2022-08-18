Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Kwa Ntu feature: Origins of the Batswana People
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Prof. Rodger Morton - Professor of History at University of Botswana
Introduction of the Debate Clinic
The Aubrey Masango Show
Provincial govt subsidy, higher pupil intake help boost Curro's profits

Private schooling group Curro Holdings has posted its results for the six months ended 30 June 2022.

Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Andries Greyling about Curro Holdings' half year results.

- Private schooling group Curro increased its pupil intake by 6.6% to 70 519 learners in the first half of the year

- By 1 August, just over 71 000 pupils were registered

Curro Academy Sandown - image supplied

Private schooling group Curro increased its pupil numbers by 6.6% to 70 519 learners in the first half of the year.

By 1 August, 71 011 learners were enrolled.

Curro Holdings released its results for the six months ended 30 June 2022, on Thursday.

It reported a revenue increase of 15.5% to R2.06 billion, and profit was up 32% to R169 million.

Headline earnings per share increased by 41.8% to 27.5 cents per share (from 19.4 cents in 2021).

Andries Greyling, CEO of Curro Holdings - image supplied

Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Andries Greyling, who explains the once-off subsidy received from provincial government.

It applies to the Meridian Schools, which are managed by Curro as part of a joint venture with Old Mutual and the Public Investment Corporation.

In 2013 we acquired a school through our Meridian brand... they received subsidies from the provincial government and when we took it over we lost the subsidy. We applied again and sat with the department, and got refunded from 2013 up till now... Hopefully this subsidy can become part of the fee structure for the school in years to come.

Andries Greyling, CEO - Curro Holdings

It helps us to keep the fees at specifically those schools lower, and give the benefit back to the parents... The lower your fee, the higher your subsidy normally... The rest of our schools are purely private.

Andries Greyling, CEO - Curro Holdings

Greyling says Curro now has 180 schools spread over 77 campuses across Southern Africa.

It invested a further R549 million in the business during the six months under review.

Scroll up to listen to the interview


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Provincial govt subsidy, higher pupil intake help boost Curro's profits




