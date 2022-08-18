‘It’s economic suicide!’ Turkey cuts interest rate despite 80% inflation
Denker Capital's Kokkie Kooyman discusses Turkey's rash decision with Bruce Whitfield.
- Turkey's announced an interest rate cut amid record inflation
- The decision "goes against all proven wisdom" says Denker Capital's Kokkie Kooyman
Turkey has announced an interest rate cut even as the country’s inflation rate nears 80% - the highest in 24 years.
The Central Bank dropped its repo rate by 100 basis points - from 14% to 13%.
President Tayyip Erdogan holds the contrarian view that high interest rates cause inflation rather than serve to slow it.
“Turkey is is a glorious country, but it looks like it's in a slow motion train crash” comments Bruce Whitfield in conversation with Kokkie Kooyman (Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital).
“And the worst is, the train seems to be speeding up because inflation is increasing” Kooyman responds.
RELATED: US inflation eases 'but you're still looking at successive rate hikes'
In a nutshell, says Kooyman, if you’ve got high inflation and too-low interest rates you set a couple of problems in motion.
These include people taking their money out of the country “as fast as they can” because their own currency is losing value every day.
And nobody wants to deposit money, he says.
Your banks don't get enough money to be able to lend, and also any lending they do is unprofitable.”Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager - Denker Capital
How this ends, is very badly Kooyman says.
Interest rates have to go up in the end to curb inflation and that means that all that debt, including government debt, defaults.Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager - Denker Capital
President Erdogan has fired three Central Bank governors who obviously didn’t want to go along with his policies, until he found one who is now going along with it, actually defending it… He’s a total idiot, sorry… going against all proven wisdom.Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager - Denker Capital
Scroll up to listen to the conversation
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : ‘It’s economic suicide!’ Turkey cuts interest rate despite 80% inflation
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/grispb/grispb2201/grispb220101846/180850089-devaluation-of-lira-problem-is-in-the-financial-system-of-turkey-turkey-flag-next-to-sky-lira-debris.jpg
More from Business
We worry we won't have enough money to retire but what if you die with TOO MUCH?
People who die with 'too much' money often sacrificed too much of their lives to ensure they never run out says Warren Ingram.Read More
Amazon's planned move into SA a compliment to Takealot and its customers - CEO
Group CEO Mamongae Mahlare says Takealot has built an investment case good enough to attract global companies to South Africa.Read More
Provincial govt subsidy, higher pupil intake help boost Curro's profits
Private schooling group Curro Holdings has posted its results for the six months ended 30 June 2022.Read More
Broadcasting national sports: SABC takes Supersport to Competition Commission
The public broadcaster wants to fulfil its mandate to showcase national sports.Read More
SA at risk of being grey-listed by FATF. Here's why it's bad for the economy
Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago has issued a warning that the country is at risk of being grey-listed.Read More
Competition Commission probing Sasol over piped gas price hike
The commission said that the investigation stems from complaints that were lodged in February and April this year. That's after Sasol hiked the price of natural pipe gas by 96%.Read More
New undersea internet cable for South Africa
Duncan McLeod, Founder and Editor at Techcentral, chats to John Perlman about the country's new undersea internet cable.Read More
What it takes to succeed as an e-commerce business in booming township economy
Bruce Whitfield talks to Lerato Ramollo, Commercial Director at online shopping service Yebo Fresh.Read More
Fiona Ramsay shares her money lessons - from the Girl Guides to Hollywood stars
Acclaimed actor and international voice coach Fiona Ramsay shares her money beliefs on The Money Show.Read More
More from World
Russia threatens to bomb London with cruise missiles
Ukraine is using British weaponry to successfully destroy bridges that the Russian army is using.Read More
Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan visit: China's not overreacting - conflict criminologist
The 12-day air exercise called Falcon Strike 2022, is a joint air force exercise between China and Thailand. It's meant to show both nation’s air operations capacities.Read More
Human remains, possibly from many victims, found in suitcases bought at auction
Human body parts, possibly from multiple victims, were found in suitcases a New Zealand family bought at an auction in Auckland.Read More
'Self-driving' BMW veers into oncoming traffic, causing death and a mass pile-up
BMW has denied police reports that the vehicle was completely self-driving.Read More
New US Ambassador to SA: US commits to allowing Africans to define their vision
United States Ambassador to South Africa Reuben E. Brigety II spoke to Bongani Bingwa about his plans for South Africa during his tenure.Read More
[WATCH] Defiant Chinese shoppers revolt against snap lockdown at Shanghai store
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Woman (99) who almost became a nun meets her 100th great grandchild
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
'Africa does not belong to the US, Russia, or China'
Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Andre Thomashausen, an international law expert at Unisa.Read More
Johnson's talcum baby powder to be discontinued, with switch to cornstarch base
Johnson & Johnson has faced lawsuits over allegations it is hiding cancer risks tied to its talc-based baby powder.Read More