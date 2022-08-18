‘It’s economic suicide!’ Turkey cuts interest rate despite 80% inflation

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Amazon's planned move into SA a compliment to Takealot and its customers - CEO Group CEO Mamongae Mahlare says Takealot has built an investment case good enough to attract global companies to South Africa. 18 August 2022 7:01 PM
Zakes Bantwini hopeful his album wins big after 7 SAMA nominations Major nominations include album of the year, male artist of the year, best collaboration, and best engineered album of the year to... 18 August 2022 6:26 PM
'President Cyril Ramaphosa's silence on Phala Phala robbery is damaging' In a media briefing held on Wednesday, seven opposition parties announced their proposal for a motion of no confidence against Pre... 18 August 2022 6:20 PM
View all Local
Midday Report Express: ANC Elective Conference in the spotlight Delivered to you every afternoon. 18 August 2022 3:41 PM
‘Holding a president to account’: Opposition parties want Ramaphosa out The announcement comes two months after the African Transformation Movement (ATM) tabled a section 89 ruling to impeach the presid... 18 August 2022 2:09 PM
Parliament should be the business of the people': Siviwe Gwarube Siviwe Gwarube has officially been appointed as the new chief whip of the Democratic Alliance (DA). 18 August 2022 1:40 PM
View all Politics
We worry we won't have enough money to retire but what if you die with TOO MUCH? People who die with 'too much' money often sacrificed too much of their lives to ensure they never run out says Warren Ingram. 18 August 2022 11:02 PM
‘It’s economic suicide!’ Turkey cuts interest rate despite 80% inflation Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan holds the contrarian view that high interest rates cause inflation rather than serve to slow it. 18 August 2022 10:32 PM
Amazon's planned move into SA a compliment to Takealot and its customers - CEO Group CEO Mamongae Mahlare says Takealot has built an investment case good enough to attract global companies to South Africa. 18 August 2022 7:01 PM
View all Business
We worry we won't have enough money to retire but what if you die with TOO MUCH? People who die with 'too much' money often sacrificed too much of their lives to ensure they never run out says Warren Ingram. 18 August 2022 11:02 PM
Amazon's planned move into SA a compliment to Takealot and its customers - CEO Group CEO Mamongae Mahlare says Takealot has built an investment case good enough to attract global companies to South Africa. 18 August 2022 7:01 PM
Pageants - we love to hate them, but new Miss SA says it’s not all about looks She is beautiful, smart and articulate with stunning legs that just keep on going, but says pageantry is not just about what you l... 18 August 2022 3:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
Broadcasting national sports: SABC takes Supersport to Competition Commission The public broadcaster wants to fulfil its mandate to showcase national sports. 18 August 2022 2:24 PM
SABC pays nothing to broadcast English football. Sports economist explains how Lester Kiewit interviewed sports economist Nqobili Ndlovu. 15 August 2022 2:22 PM
Mosimane on the late Thomas Madigage: 'He took me out of Soweto and into PSL' Thabo Mdluli speaks to former Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns coach, Pitso Mosimane, about his journey in football. 12 August 2022 2:22 PM
View all Sport
Zakes Bantwini hopeful his album wins big after 7 SAMA nominations Major nominations include album of the year, male artist of the year, best collaboration, and best engineered album of the year to... 18 August 2022 6:26 PM
'As a female DJ, building a brand on your music is more important than on looks' Navigating into the space of music, Mtsweni said that building a brand should be normalised to remain relevant in the industry. 18 August 2022 12:56 PM
Fiona Ramsay shares her money lessons - from the Girl Guides to Hollywood stars Acclaimed actor and international voice coach Fiona Ramsay shares her money beliefs on The Money Show. 17 August 2022 9:18 PM
View all Entertainment
‘It’s economic suicide!’ Turkey cuts interest rate despite 80% inflation Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan holds the contrarian view that high interest rates cause inflation rather than serve to slow it. 18 August 2022 10:32 PM
Russia threatens to bomb London with cruise missiles Ukraine is using British weaponry to successfully destroy bridges that the Russian army is using. 18 August 2022 12:06 PM
Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan visit: China's not overreacting - conflict criminologist The 12-day air exercise called Falcon Strike 2022, is a joint air force exercise between China and Thailand. It's meant to show bo... 17 August 2022 2:56 PM
View all World
“Farm to fork” never looked this good Investment experts from Absa share their predicted agricultural investment trends for the rest of 2022. 16 August 2022 10:12 AM
'Africa does not belong to the US, Russia, or China' Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Andre Thomashausen, an international law expert at Unisa. 16 August 2022 6:19 AM
Kenya Elections 2022: Ruto and Odinga are neck-on-neck Refilwe Moloto speaks to Capital FM Nairobi's Online Editor, Jerimiah Wakaya, on the Kenyan elections which took place on Tuesday. 11 August 2022 1:35 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: A Marikana apology from Ramaphosa – why it hasn’t happened Journalist, author, and radio presenter Mandy Wiener analyses possible reasons President Ramaphosa has not aplogised for Marikana. 18 August 2022 6:00 AM
Still 'grand' and 'old', but is Cape Town's Mount Nelson Hotel still a lady?! Bruce Whitfield and Oresti Patricios (CEO, Ornico Group) discuss how 'the Nellie' got an advertising slogan so badly wrong. 16 August 2022 9:47 PM
'The Man Who Broke Capitalism': GE's Welch started trend of huge CEO salaries TomorrowToday's Graeme Codrington reviews 'The Man Who Broke Capitalism', the story of former General Electric CEO Jack Welch. 16 August 2022 7:17 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
World

‘It’s economic suicide!’ Turkey cuts interest rate despite 80% inflation

18 August 2022 10:32 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Turkey
Tayyip Erdogan
The Money Show
Inflation
Lira
Bruce Whitfield
turkish lira
Kokkie Kooyman
low interest rates
currency devaluation

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan holds the contrarian view that high interest rates cause inflation rather than serve to slow it.

Denker Capital's Kokkie Kooyman discusses Turkey's rash decision with Bruce Whitfield.

- Turkey's announced an interest rate cut amid record inflation

- The decision "goes against all proven wisdom" says Denker Capital's Kokkie Kooyman

@ grispb/123rf.com

Turkey has announced an interest rate cut even as the country’s inflation rate nears 80% - the highest in 24 years.

The Central Bank dropped its repo rate by 100 basis points - from 14% to 13%.

President Tayyip Erdogan holds the contrarian view that high interest rates cause inflation rather than serve to slow it.

“Turkey is is a glorious country, but it looks like it's in a slow motion train crash” comments Bruce Whitfield in conversation with Kokkie Kooyman (Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital).

“And the worst is, the train seems to be speeding up because inflation is increasing” Kooyman responds.

RELATED: US inflation eases 'but you're still looking at successive rate hikes'

In a nutshell, says Kooyman, if you’ve got high inflation and too-low interest rates you set a couple of problems in motion.

These include people taking their money out of the country “as fast as they can” because their own currency is losing value every day.

And nobody wants to deposit money, he says.

Your banks don't get enough money to be able to lend, and also any lending they do is unprofitable.”

Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager - Denker Capital

How this ends, is very badly Kooyman says.

Interest rates have to go up in the end to curb inflation and that means that all that debt, including government debt, defaults.

Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager - Denker Capital

President Erdogan has fired three Central Bank governors who obviously didn’t want to go along with his policies, until he found one who is now going along with it, actually defending it… He’s a total idiot, sorry… going against all proven wisdom.

Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager - Denker Capital

Scroll up to listen to the conversation


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : ‘It’s economic suicide!’ Turkey cuts interest rate despite 80% inflation




18 August 2022 10:32 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Turkey
Tayyip Erdogan
The Money Show
Inflation
Lira
Bruce Whitfield
turkish lira
Kokkie Kooyman
low interest rates
currency devaluation

More from Business

We worry we won't have enough money to retire but what if you die with TOO MUCH?

18 August 2022 11:02 PM

People who die with 'too much' money often sacrificed too much of their lives to ensure they never run out says Warren Ingram.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Amazon's planned move into SA a compliment to Takealot and its customers - CEO

18 August 2022 7:01 PM

Group CEO Mamongae Mahlare says Takealot has built an investment case good enough to attract global companies to South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Provincial govt subsidy, higher pupil intake help boost Curro's profits

18 August 2022 6:41 PM

Private schooling group Curro Holdings has posted its results for the six months ended 30 June 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Broadcasting national sports: SABC takes Supersport to Competition Commission

18 August 2022 2:24 PM

The public broadcaster wants to fulfil its mandate to showcase national sports.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA at risk of being grey-listed by FATF. Here's why it's bad for the economy

18 August 2022 10:23 AM

Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago has issued a warning that the country is at risk of being grey-listed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Competition Commission probing Sasol over piped gas price hike

18 August 2022 7:15 AM

The commission said that the investigation stems from complaints that were lodged in February and April this year. That's after Sasol hiked the price of natural pipe gas by 96%.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New undersea internet cable for South Africa

17 August 2022 10:47 PM

Duncan McLeod, Founder and Editor at Techcentral, chats to John Perlman about the country's new undersea internet cable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What it takes to succeed as an e-commerce business in booming township economy

17 August 2022 10:12 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Lerato Ramollo, Commercial Director at online shopping service Yebo Fresh.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fiona Ramsay shares her money lessons - from the Girl Guides to Hollywood stars

17 August 2022 9:18 PM

Acclaimed actor and international voice coach Fiona Ramsay shares her money beliefs on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Land Bank refutes allegations of 'orchestrated attack' on farmers to save itself

17 August 2022 7:34 PM

Bruce Whitfield gets input from both the Southern African Agri Initiative's Dr Theo de Jager and the Land Bank's Sydney Soundy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

Russia threatens to bomb London with cruise missiles

18 August 2022 12:06 PM

Ukraine is using British weaponry to successfully destroy bridges that the Russian army is using.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan visit: China's not overreacting - conflict criminologist

17 August 2022 2:56 PM

The 12-day air exercise called Falcon Strike 2022, is a joint air force exercise between China and Thailand. It's meant to show both nation’s air operations capacities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Human remains, possibly from many victims, found in suitcases bought at auction

17 August 2022 1:27 PM

Human body parts, possibly from multiple victims, were found in suitcases a New Zealand family bought at an auction in Auckland.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Self-driving' BMW veers into oncoming traffic, causing death and a mass pile-up

17 August 2022 10:15 AM

BMW has denied police reports that the vehicle was completely self-driving.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New US Ambassador to SA: US commits to allowing Africans to define their vision

16 August 2022 1:47 PM

United States Ambassador to South Africa Reuben E. Brigety II spoke to Bongani Bingwa about his plans for South Africa during his tenure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Defiant Chinese shoppers revolt against snap lockdown at Shanghai store

16 August 2022 1:35 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woman (99) who almost became a nun meets her 100th great grandchild

16 August 2022 1:30 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Africa does not belong to the US, Russia, or China'

16 August 2022 6:19 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Andre Thomashausen, an international law expert at Unisa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Johnson's talcum baby powder to be discontinued, with switch to cornstarch base

13 August 2022 6:21 PM

Johnson & Johnson has faced lawsuits over allegations it is hiding cancer risks tied to its talc-based baby powder.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Satanic Verses author Salman Rushdie on a ventilator after stabbing attack in NY

13 August 2022 9:17 AM

Reports said he was preparing to give a lecture when his attacker rushed to the stage and stabbed Rushdie in the neck and abdomen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

ANC ordered to pay back the money - R86m in staff provident fund contributions

Business Local Politics

Zuma's freedom in the balance as SCA weighs arguments in medical parole appeal

Local

Zakes Bantwini hopeful his album wins big after 7 SAMA nominations

Local Entertainment

EWN Highlights

‘It’s economic suicide!’ Turkey cuts interest rate despite 80% inflation

18 August 2022 10:32 PM

Mabuza: Load shedding a major problem, but privatising Eskom not an option

18 August 2022 7:24 PM

ANC: Williams lobbied some of our Tshwane councillors to support R26bn tender

18 August 2022 6:34 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA