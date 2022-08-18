Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Zakes Bantwini hopeful his album wins big after 7 SAMA nominations Major nominations include album of the year, male artist of the year, best collaboration, and best engineered album of the year to... 18 August 2022 6:26 PM
'President Cyril Ramaphosa's silence on Phala Phala robbery is damaging' In a media briefing held on Wednesday, seven opposition parties announced their proposal for a motion of no confidence against Pre... 18 August 2022 6:20 PM
Midday Report Express: ANC Elective Conference in the spotlight Delivered to you every afternoon. 18 August 2022 3:41 PM
Midday Report Express: ANC Elective Conference in the spotlight Delivered to you every afternoon. 18 August 2022 3:41 PM
Parliament should be the business of the people': Siviwe Gwarube Siviwe Gwarube has officially been appointed as the new chief whip of the Democratic Alliance (DA). 18 August 2022 1:40 PM
Parliament should be the business of the people': Siviwe Gwarube Siviwe Gwarube has officially been appointed as the new chief whip of the Democratic Alliance (DA). 18 August 2022 1:40 PM
We worry we won't have enough money to retire but what if you die with TOO MUCH? People who die with 'too much' money often sacrificed too much of their lives to ensure they never run out says Warren Ingram. 18 August 2022 11:02 PM
'It's economic suicide!' Turkey cuts interest rate despite 80% inflation Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan holds the contrarian view that high interest rates cause inflation rather than serve to slow it. 18 August 2022 10:32 PM
Amazon's planned move into SA a compliment to Takealot and its customers - CEO Group CEO Mamongae Mahlare says Takealot has built an investment case good enough to attract global companies to South Africa. 18 August 2022 7:01 PM
We worry we won't have enough money to retire but what if you die with TOO MUCH? People who die with 'too much' money often sacrificed too much of their lives to ensure they never run out says Warren Ingram. 18 August 2022 11:02 PM
Amazon's planned move into SA a compliment to Takealot and its customers - CEO Group CEO Mamongae Mahlare says Takealot has built an investment case good enough to attract global companies to South Africa. 18 August 2022 7:01 PM
Pageants - we love to hate them, but new Miss SA says it's not all about looks She is beautiful, smart and articulate with stunning legs that just keep on going, but says pageantry is not just about what you l... 18 August 2022 3:30 PM
Broadcasting national sports: SABC takes Supersport to Competition Commission The public broadcaster wants to fulfil its mandate to showcase national sports. 18 August 2022 2:24 PM
SABC pays nothing to broadcast English football. Sports economist explains how Lester Kiewit interviewed sports economist Nqobili Ndlovu. 15 August 2022 2:22 PM
Mosimane on the late Thomas Madigage: 'He took me out of Soweto and into PSL' Thabo Mdluli speaks to former Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns coach, Pitso Mosimane, about his journey in football. 12 August 2022 2:22 PM
Zakes Bantwini hopeful his album wins big after 7 SAMA nominations Major nominations include album of the year, male artist of the year, best collaboration, and best engineered album of the year to... 18 August 2022 6:26 PM
'As a female DJ, building a brand on your music is more important than on looks' Navigating into the space of music, Mtsweni said that building a brand should be normalised to remain relevant in the industry. 18 August 2022 12:56 PM
Fiona Ramsay shares her money lessons - from the Girl Guides to Hollywood stars Acclaimed actor and international voice coach Fiona Ramsay shares her money beliefs on The Money Show. 17 August 2022 9:18 PM
'It's economic suicide!' Turkey cuts interest rate despite 80% inflation Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan holds the contrarian view that high interest rates cause inflation rather than serve to slow it. 18 August 2022 10:32 PM
Russia threatens to bomb London with cruise missiles Ukraine is using British weaponry to successfully destroy bridges that the Russian army is using. 18 August 2022 12:06 PM
Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit: China's not overreacting - conflict criminologist The 12-day air exercise called Falcon Strike 2022, is a joint air force exercise between China and Thailand. It's meant to show bo... 17 August 2022 2:56 PM
"Farm to fork" never looked this good Investment experts from Absa share their predicted agricultural investment trends for the rest of 2022. 16 August 2022 10:12 AM
'Africa does not belong to the US, Russia, or China' Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Andre Thomashausen, an international law expert at Unisa. 16 August 2022 6:19 AM
Kenya Elections 2022: Ruto and Odinga are neck-on-neck Refilwe Moloto speaks to Capital FM Nairobi's Online Editor, Jerimiah Wakaya, on the Kenyan elections which took place on Tuesday. 11 August 2022 1:35 PM
MANDY WIENER: A Marikana apology from Ramaphosa – why it hasn't happened Journalist, author, and radio presenter Mandy Wiener analyses possible reasons President Ramaphosa has not aplogised for Marikana. 18 August 2022 6:00 AM
Still 'grand' and 'old', but is Cape Town's Mount Nelson Hotel still a lady?! Bruce Whitfield and Oresti Patricios (CEO, Ornico Group) discuss how 'the Nellie' got an advertising slogan so badly wrong. 16 August 2022 9:47 PM
'The Man Who Broke Capitalism': GE's Welch started trend of huge CEO salaries TomorrowToday's Graeme Codrington reviews 'The Man Who Broke Capitalism', the story of former General Electric CEO Jack Welch. 16 August 2022 7:17 PM
We worry we won't have enough money to retire but what if you die with TOO MUCH?

18 August 2022 11:02 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Warren Ingram
The Money Show
Retirement
Bruce Whitfield
Savings
Personal finance
Galileo Capital
inheritance

People who die with 'too much' money often sacrificed too much of their lives to ensure they never run out says Warren Ingram.

Bruce Whitfield interviews personal financial adviser Warren Ingram, executive director at Galileo Capital.

- How do you ensure you have enough for your retirement and not 'too much'?

- If you are in a position to give money to your children or to a charity, it might be worth starting earlier says Warren Ingram

It might sound like a strange question, but how do you ensure you have enough for your retirement and not too much?

"Lots of retirees worry about running out of money before they die, but there are many who die with too much money" says Warren Ingram (Personal Financial Adviser and Executive Director at Galileo Capital).

It's actually the saddest outcome he sees in financial planning, Ingram declares.

Very often these are the people that sacrifice too much of their lives to ensure they never run out... who live extremely frugal lives for their whole working career.

Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Adviser and Executive Director - Galileo Capital

They sacrifice an incredible amount to make sure they can provide for their families, that they can build up enough money for their retirement and potentially, that they can leave some money behind to their kids.

Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Adviser and Executive Director - Galileo Capital

Often this comes at a massive human cost... They compromise quality of life for themselves and very often for their families as well, even for the very children they're trying to help over their lifetime.

Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Adviser and Executive Director - Galileo Capital

While people in this position might have achieved their financial objective, they are often also filled with regret Ingram says.

"They've just got so many things that were 'un-done', so many ways they could have helped people during their lifetime that unfortunately has passed now."

Ingram maintains that when it comes to inheriting, most people would prefer a smaller inheritance earlier in life rather than a much larger one later.

You can do more with money when you are younger than when you are close to retirement, he argues.

If you are in a position to give money to your children or to a charity, it might be worth starting earlier and ensuring that the money is put to good use while you are alive.

Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Adviser and Executive Director - Galileo Capital

It is important to retire with enough, but equally important to enjoy your retirement and ensure that your hard-earned money is used as wisely as possible.

Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Adviser and Executive Director - Galileo Capital

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to Ingram's advice


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : We worry we won't have enough money to retire but what if you die with TOO MUCH?




