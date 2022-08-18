Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
'Coalition govts capture inherent, deepening tension in SA's municipalities'

18 August 2022 6:42 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
ANC
coalition governments
Randall Williams

Results of the local government elections in 2021 saw a number of opposition parties coming together to rule coalition municipalities.

John Perlman interviewed political analyst, Dr Ebrahim Harvey about the state of coalition governments in South Africa.

Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams delivered his State of the City Address at the Tshwane House Council Chambers on 22 April 2022. Picture: @CityTshwane/Twitter

While on one front, the parties could benefit holding municipal officials accountable, coalition governments have their own endemic challenges.

Harvey explained that coalition governments encompass the inherent tensions that characterise South African municipalities.

Coalition government captures the inherent and deepening tensions in virtually all the municipalities in South Africa.

Dr Ebrahim Harvey, political analyst

If you look at how the opposition parties are coming together to take a stand on the president’s farm, it’s actually greater than the position that they mustered to the Nkandla scandal against Zuma. It’s really interesting to see what’s happening in Cape Town

Dr Ebrahim Harvey, political analyst

This follows ActionSA saying it would be reporting mayor of Tshwane Randall Williams to the Office of the Public Protector over his alleged involvement in the ‘R26 billion unsolicited tender’.

The DA mayor was forced to withdraw a forensic report to the city council after ActionSA, along with the Economic Freedom Fighters and African National Congress accused him of interfering in procurement matters.

I think Randall the mayor honestly has got a lot to answer for.

Dr Ebrahim Harvey, political analyst

Scroll up for the full podcast.




