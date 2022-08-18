Zakes Bantwini hopeful his album wins big after 7 SAMA nominations





John Perlman spoke to the musician and producer, Zakes Bantwini, about his nominations for the South African Music Awards.

South Africa's renowned DJ, musician, and producer Zakes Bantwini is adamant about a big win at this year's South African Music Awards (SAMA).

TheOsama hitmaker was nominated seven times on Tuesday by the musical awards.

The 42-year-old all-rounder musician released the Ghetto King album in 2021, which featured Amanda Black, Nana Atta and Sky Wanda.

Speaking to John Perlman, Bantwini said that he hopes to walk away with some of the awards.

I am hoping that this time something will happen, because I do believe this album is one of the best I have ever put out and it does deserve something. Zakes Bantwini, artist and producer

Bantwini hopes that the SAMAs rightfully awards artists for their hard work.

Over the years, the SAMAs have been marred by rage about their questionable recognition of artists and their music.

It has killed the credibility of the awards because the right people who are supposed to win, do not win and the fans even get upset. Zakes Bantwini, artist and producer

I have been in the very same situation in 2011 after being nominated [for the] sixth time but walked away with nothing. Zakes Bantwini, artist and producer

