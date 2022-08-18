'President Cyril Ramaphosa's silence on Phala Phala robbery is damaging'
John Maytham speaks to associate editor at Daily Mavericks, Ferrial Haffajee, about the latest in Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala scandal.
The silence from President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Phala Phala farm robbery continues to be a damaging scandal.
This is according to the associate editor at Daily Maverick, Ferial Haffajee.
Opposition parties want Ramaphosa to step out of the office to allow a full investigation into the burglary at his Limpopo farm.
They include the Democratic Alliance, Economic Freedom Fighters, United Democratic Movement, African Transformation Movement and Pan Africanist Congress.
Haffajee said that she does not understand why Ramaphosa is not coming out to instill confidence in addressing the nation.
All these speculations fall into a vacuum, and I can’t understand why President Cyril Ramaphosa has not come out to explain what happened.Ferrial Haffajee, associate editor - Daily Maverick
This is becoming a very damaging scandal and I think day by day it is becoming a scandal and a very damaging one.Ferrial Haffajee, associate editor - Daily Maverick
Scroll up to listen to the full interview in the audio clip
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'President Cyril Ramaphosa's silence on Phala Phala robbery is damaging'
Source : Credit: GCIS
More from Local
Zakes Bantwini hopeful his album wins big after 7 SAMA nominations
Major nominations include album of the year, male artist of the year, best collaboration, and best engineered album of the year to name but a few.Read More
Cosatu calls on workers to stay away and join nationwide protest
The union said that it was fed up with the exorbitant cost of living including the rise in food, and fuel prices and Eskom's continued power cuts.Read More
Action SA heads to Public Protector over Tshwane mayor and R26bn tender bid
Williams is alleged to be embroiled in procurement irregularities related to the refurbishing of two power stations in the city.Read More
'As a female DJ, building a brand on your music is more important than on looks'
Navigating into the space of music, Mtsweni said that building a brand should be normalised to remain relevant in the industry.Read More
Mbali Ntuli has no faith in any political party
In March 2022, former member of the Democratic Alliance, Mbali Ntuli, stepped away from the party after 15 years.Read More
Bain's 'sorry ad' does little to fix the harm in SA - Helen Suzman Foundation
The open letter advert comes after it was frozen out of UK public service contracts for the next three years and a senior Treasury official asking local companies to stop doing business with the firm.Read More
Shanawaaz Asghar (6) kidnapping: 'The mother is totally frantic'
There is still no sign of 6-year-old Shanawaaz Asghar, who was abducted at gunpoint outside his home in Kensington on Wednesday.Read More
R624? SRD grant means test needs to be higher, says local think tank
Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu on Tuesday gazetted new regulations to increase the income threshold of the SRD grant.Read More
Children not usually the targets of ransom kidnappings - Missing Children SA
Missing Children South Africa's Bianca van Aswegen says kidnappings are escalating daily in South Africa.Read More
Zuma's freedom in the balance as SCA weighs arguments in medical parole appeal
Zuma and the Department of Correctional Services are appealing an earlier Gauteng High Court ruling that set aside the decision by former Correctional Services commissioner, Arthur Fraser, to grant the former president medical parole.Read More