Ahmed Kathrada to be remembered through exhibition & conversation - foundation





Bongani Bingwa speaks to the executive director of the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation - Neeshan Balton, about what the foundation is doing to commemorate Ahmed Kathrada's 93rd birthday.

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation will commemorate the day through the opening of an Ahmed Kathrada exhibition on 21 August at Constitution Hill.

It will feature talks from former Minister of Public Enterprises, Barbara Hogan and the South African Revenue Service (SARS) commissioner Edward Kieswetter.

There will also be a memorial rally for slain whistleblower Babita Deokaran who was shot on August 2021 in her driveway.

Balton says that one of the most important aspects of the exhibition will be talks from the youth about Kathrada's relevance in 2022 and beyond, to highlight the ongoing relevance of historical figures in South Africa.

He says that the youth's participation in society is important because they will be the ones inheriting ills of the world.

They will inherit the world that is going to be afflicted by climate change, by all kinds of pandemics, and breakdowns of government systems, and we think it's important for young people not only to be heard, but they need to be in positions of leadership as soon as possible. Neeshan Balton, executive director - The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation.

