Ahmed Kathrada to be remembered through exhibition & conversation - foundation
Bongani Bingwa speaks to the executive director of the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation - Neeshan Balton, about what the foundation is doing to commemorate Ahmed Kathrada's 93rd birthday.
The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation will commemorate the day through the opening of an Ahmed Kathrada exhibition on 21 August at Constitution Hill.
It will feature talks from former Minister of Public Enterprises, Barbara Hogan and the South African Revenue Service (SARS) commissioner Edward Kieswetter.
There will also be a memorial rally for slain whistleblower Babita Deokaran who was shot on August 2021 in her driveway.
Balton says that one of the most important aspects of the exhibition will be talks from the youth about Kathrada's relevance in 2022 and beyond, to highlight the ongoing relevance of historical figures in South Africa.
He says that the youth's participation in society is important because they will be the ones inheriting ills of the world.
They will inherit the world that is going to be afflicted by climate change, by all kinds of pandemics, and breakdowns of government systems, and we think it's important for young people not only to be heard, but they need to be in positions of leadership as soon as possible.Neeshan Balton, executive director - The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation.
Scroll up to the top to listen to the full interview.
More from Lifestyle
WATCH: 4-year-old girl corrects mom’s English over her pronunciation of vitamin
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
We worry we won't have enough money to retire but what if you die with TOO MUCH?
People who die with 'too much' money often sacrificed too much of their lives to ensure they never run out says Warren Ingram.Read More
Amazon's planned move into SA a compliment to Takealot and its customers - CEO
Group CEO Mamongae Mahlare says Takealot has built an investment case good enough to attract global companies to South Africa.Read More
Pageants - we love to hate them, but new Miss SA says it’s not all about looks
She is beautiful, smart and articulate with stunning legs that just keep on going, but says pageantry is not just about what you look like.Read More
'It's not just about awareness, it's celebrating the survivor's journey'
'One Step At A Time' aims to educate people about breast cancer and raise awareness of the condition.Read More
[WATCH] Man uses tracking app to reunite with lost AirPods after 5 months
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
What it takes to succeed as an e-commerce business in booming township economy
Bruce Whitfield talks to Lerato Ramollo, Commercial Director at online shopping service Yebo Fresh.Read More
Fiona Ramsay shares her money lessons - from the Girl Guides to Hollywood stars
Acclaimed actor and international voice coach Fiona Ramsay shares her money beliefs on The Money Show.Read More
7 questions to ask before investing your hard-earned money
Before investing a cent, ask these seven questions.Read More