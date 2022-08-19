Ramaphosa won't testify before PP Mkwebane's impeachment inquiry
Refilwe Moloto spoke to GOOD Party Member of Parliament (MP), Brett Herron, about the move by suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's legal team to get President Cyril Ramaphosa to appear before the inquiry into her impeachment.
The public protector's legal team called for the Section 194 inquiry committee to subpoena president Cyril Ramaphosa to testify, which his legal team opposed.
Legal opinion obtained from the internal legal advisers of Parliament argued that the president was just as eligible to testify as any other person if he has evidence or personal knowledge that can aid the inquiry.
However, the committee has since denied the request from Mkhwebane's legal team.
Meanwhile, GOOD Party Member of Parliament (MP), Brett Herron said that Mkhwebane's team suggested that it would deal with the outcome of that decision.
Heron further argued that the threshold to remove Mkhwebane was high, despite it being too early to determine the odds of her impeachment.
This is due to the Constitution stating that they would need two-thirds of the votes from the MPs to be in favour of her removal from office.
No one can argue that this should be an informal process, or we don't have to worry so much about whether we're strictly applying the rules of evidence, and all that. This is a, I think, very formal process with a very high threshold to be met, and we must approach it with that kind of seriousness.Brett Herron, Member of Parliament - GOOD Party
Listen to the full audio above.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Ramaphosa won't testify before PP Mkwebane's impeachment inquiry
Source : Boikhutso Ntsoko/EWN
