We want to be a force for good for SA - Bain & Company





Bongani Bingwa speaks to managing partner at Bain and Company South Africa, Stephen York, about their three-page apology letter issued to Business Day.

The consultancy firm said it is ashamed of the role it played in destabilising the South African Revenue Service (SARS) under the management of former commissioner, Tom Moyane, during the state capture years.

Bain & Company has since been locked out of public service contracts in the United Kingdom (UK) for the next three years and could lose out on more business in South Africa.

Speaking about the apology letter, managing partner at Bain & Company, Stephen York, said that the firm had not been aware of Moyane's intention to take control of Sars after it was revealed that the former commissioner had private meetings with former President Jacob Zuma.

York goes on to claim that Bain & Company had only become aware of the details of Moyane's actions after the testimony of the firm's former South African partner and whistleblower, Athol Williams, during the Zondo Commission.

As a result of this, York says that it is difficult for the firm to know exactly what transpired during Moyane's meetings with Zuma to achieve market leadership in South Africa through Sars.

To prevent a situation like this, he says that the firm has made internal policy changes, including making it a requirement that there be at least two Bain & Company attendees at meetings and that notes be taken during some of these meetings so that they can have a full scope of the events occurring within these meetings.

When questioned about reparations and repayments, York says that the firm did its part by repaying the fees that it benefited from the Sars deal with interest in 2018.

Though repaying the fees it profited from is commendable, this still begs the question about who should be paying for the damage that has been done.

As a response to this, York says that the firm should not be the one to be held accountable for reparations because it only provides advice as consultants but does not make any management or personnel decisions.

As such, he argues that the question of reparation paybacks should be directed to those who profited directly from the weakening of the institution.

As consultants, we only provide advice and the decisions that were taken at Sars were not ours, they were the management teams, at the time. So, therefore, as I said, the discussions around reparations and payback should be directed to those that profited directly from what happened as a result of the weakening of Sars. Stephen York, managing partner - Bain & Company South Africa.

The only benefit that we got were the fees, and we payed back those fees, plus interest in 2018 before the completion of the commission. Stephen York, managing partner - Bain & Company South Africa.

He supports this argument by stating that the independent investigation that law firm, Baker McKenzie, did on behalf of Bain & Company revealed that at no point did it find that the firm or its employees had any intention to undermine Sars.

We made a lot of mistakes in respect of Sars. We've done a lot to try and remedy those mistakes and, I suggest, if people want to get more information they should go to [Bain & Company's website] to see all of that documentation. Stephen York, managing partner - Bain & Company South Africa.

York says that the reason why the apology letter was issued was so that the firm could have a constructive dialogue with the country so that it can do better to South Africans and was not about losing business.

We're committed to South Africa. We want to be a force for good in South Africa. We believe that Bain has a lot of value to add to our people, to our clients we work for, and to the communities that we operate in, and that's really what this letter's is about. Stephen York, managing partner - Bain & Company South Africa.

We believe that we want to do more for South Africa and believe that we can do more for South Africa - and that's exactly why we're having this conversation, at the moment. Stephen York, managing partner - Bain & Company South Africa.

Scroll up for the full interview.