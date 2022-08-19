JHB City Guide: 5 entertaining offerings to enjoy this weekend





JOHANNESBURG –Take the chance to spend your well-deserved break this weekend – despite August’s cold and unrelenting weather.

Get a feel of Ndofaya artist Spikiri’s latest music, burst out in laughter with Marc Loterring or bring on the heat in the kitchen with some cooking lessons.

Here’s a selection of interesting events happening across the city.

MANDLA SPIKIRI: A MINI DOCUMENTARY SCREENING AND TANA LA MUSIC VIDEO PREMIERE

Living Kwaito legend Spikiri will debut the music video of his latest release. The hit collaboration includes an array of popular young artists on the _Tana La _single.

The Trompies member features Kwesta, Reece Madlisa, Zuma and Bingobash on his latest track.

Catch the video premiere on 19 August at Untitled Basement at 7 Reserve St, Johannesburg.

Secure your spot here.

UNCLE MARC AT MONTECASINO

UNCLE MARC is South African comedian Marc Lottering's latest stand-up comedy show.

Showcasing at Pieter Toerien's Montecasino Theatre, from 10 August until 22 August 2022, the show details Lottering’s return as a 54-year-old determined to embrace this chapter of his life.

He will also be heading off to Leicester Square Theatre in London in September to showcase his amazing set.

The show runs for 80 minutes, with no interval and is not suitable for children.

Get your tickets here.

ART LIVE ON THE SQUARE

Take a peek at over 20 larger-than-life sculptures at Art Live on the Square.

Nelson Mandela Square, in collaboration with Artyli Gallery, has launched their first exhibition Colossal.

Entrance is free.

THANDO NJE: THE STILLNESS LIVE EXPERIENCE AT UNTITLED BASEMENT

Thando Sibanyoni also known as Thando Nje is redefining her renditions of South African R&B and neo soul.

Her debut album Frequency, which was released in 2019, cemented her as one of South Africa’s promising young talents.

Step into the Stillness Live experience and have a listen to some of her new music.

Get your ticket here.

JASMINE FUSION FINE DINING COOKING CLASSES

Fire up your stove top with Wok Fusion Meets Fine Dining cooking classes.

Taking place in Morningside, Sandton Jasmine Fusion's dishes are inspired by myriad cultures and cuisines experiences across the globe.

The classes also specialise in Halaal.

Book your spot for the next course here.

This article first appeared on EWN : JHB City Guide: 5 entertaining offerings to enjoy this weekend